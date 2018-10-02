Ireland adds voice and leaders to European Olympics

The Olympic Federation of Ireland believes developing leaders off the pitch of play is just as important as on it, in order to strengthen and lead the Olympic movement at home and abroad over the coming decades.

To this end, several Olympic Federation of Ireland members were appointed to some notable International roles in the European Olympic Committee (EOC) in Summer 2018.

Olympic Federation of Ireland President Sarah Keane was appointed the chair of the EOC’s Gender Equality in Sport Commission.

Lochlann Walsh, the president of Triathlon Ireland and Olympic Federation of Ireland board member, was appointed to the Olympic Academy Working Group of the EOC while Sarah O’Shea, Secretary General of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, became a member of the EOC’s Legal Commission.

International hockey player David Harte, who is a member of the Olympic Federation of Ireland ‘s nine-member Athletes’ Commission, was elected Secretary to the EOC’s Athletes’ Commission which represents the active elite athletes of 50 national Olympic committees in Europe.

At home, Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO Peter Sherrard also became a member of Sport Ireland’s High-Performance Committee.