DUBLINS NIAMH COYNE TAKES SILVER IN THE BUENOS AIRES YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES

Dublin’s Niamh Coyne has taken the silver medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games with a time of 1:08.90.

Sligo’s Mona McSharry finished just out of the medals in fourth place with a time of 1:08.97. Mona was first to turn at halfway, just missing out on a medal in the closing meters.

Team Ireland in Buenos Aires comprises of a squad of 16 athletes from 9 sports. The team of 5 male athletes and 11 female athletes includes Nhat Nguyen (Badminton) and Mona McSharry (Swimming), recipients of Olympic Solidarity Scholarships which were awarded to assist with qualification and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This is the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games which are hosted every four years. The Games, running from October 6 to October 18 will feature more than 4,000 talented junior athletes aged 15 to 18 from 200 countries in over 32 sports.