Tokyo 2020 Confirms Cycling Routes

The 2020 Olympic individual time trial events will take place against the backdrop of Mount Fuji.

Mount Fuji with city of Numazu in foreground (Wikimedia Commons)

The organizing committee and international cycling federation (UCI) on Wednesday confirmed the route, as well as the Paralympic cycling road race, individual time trial and team relay events.

Cyclists will start and end at the Fuji Speedway motor racing circuit at the foot of the famous mountain.

The men’s individual time trial course is about 44.2km – two laps of 22.1km – while the women’s course is one lap. It features many gradients and downhill sections, with an elevation gain of 423 meters over one lap.

With today’s announcement, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said all cycling road courses for the Games had now been finalized, following approval of the cycling road courses in August.

“The Olympic and Paralympic cycling courses will be quite challenging, traversing rugged up-and-down terrain near Mount Fuji,” he said. “The spectacle of the world’s top athletes battling it out on these courses is bound to excite audiences. We will continue to work closely with Shizuoka prefecture and related parties on preparations for the road cycling events.”

David Lappartient, president of cycling’s world governing body, said the Olympic and Paralympic courses were designed in close collaboration with Tokyo 2020 chiefs.

“The combination of the stunning scenery of the Mount Fuji region and the stern challenge that the Olympic and Paralympic courses will provide will deliver a fantastic spectacle for cycling fans in Japan and across the world,” he said.

