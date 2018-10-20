Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

HOMECOMING: Team Ireland will return from Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games on Sunday

October 20, 2018

What:

Team Ireland will be returning from the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games to a homecoming in Dublin Airport on Sunday. Bronze medallists, Sean McCarthy Crean (Karate) and Dearbhla Rooney (Boxing) will be in attendance.

 

Where:

Dublin Airport – Terminal 1

 

When:

Sunday 21 October 2018

 

Arrival Time:

09:50am

 

Flight Detail:

BA 828

 

Who:

Karate

Sean McCarthy Crean (+68kg) – BRONZE MEDAL

 

Boxing

Dearbhla Rooney (Bantamweight) – BRONZE MEDAL

Dean Clancy (Men’s Flyweight)

Lauren Kelly (Middleweight)

 

Athletics

Miriam Daly (400m Hurdles)

Sophie Meredith (Long Jump)

Miranda Tcheutchoua (Hammer)

 

Diving

Tanya Watson (10m Platform)

 

Golf

David Kitt

Related articles
HomeSports • AthleticsSports • BoxingSports • GolfNewsRSS
PG Samsung Visa Panasonic Omega GE Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website
© 2018 Olympic Council of Ireland t/a The Olympic Federation of Ireland. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy