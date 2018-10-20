HOMECOMING: Team Ireland will return from Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games on Sunday

What:

Team Ireland will be returning from the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games to a homecoming in Dublin Airport on Sunday. Bronze medallists, Sean McCarthy Crean (Karate) and Dearbhla Rooney (Boxing) will be in attendance.

Where:

Dublin Airport – Terminal 1

When:

Sunday 21 October 2018

Arrival Time:

09:50am

Flight Detail:

BA 828

Who:

Karate

Sean McCarthy Crean (+68kg) – BRONZE MEDAL

Boxing

Dearbhla Rooney (Bantamweight) – BRONZE MEDAL

Dean Clancy (Men’s Flyweight)

Lauren Kelly (Middleweight)

Athletics

Miriam Daly (400m Hurdles)

Sophie Meredith (Long Jump)

Miranda Tcheutchoua (Hammer)

Diving

Tanya Watson (10m Platform)

Golf

David Kitt