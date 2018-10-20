HOMECOMING: Team Ireland will return from Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games on Sunday

What:
Team Ireland will be returning from the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games to a homecoming in Dublin Airport on Sunday. Bronze medallists, Sean McCarthy Crean (Karate) and Dearbhla Rooney (Boxing) will be in attendance.
Where:
Dublin Airport – Terminal 1
When:
Sunday 21 October 2018
Arrival Time:
09:50am
Flight Detail:
BA 828
Who:
Karate
Sean McCarthy Crean (+68kg) – BRONZE MEDAL
Boxing
Dearbhla Rooney (Bantamweight) – BRONZE MEDAL
Dean Clancy (Men’s Flyweight)
Lauren Kelly (Middleweight)
Athletics
Miriam Daly (400m Hurdles)
Sophie Meredith (Long Jump)
Miranda Tcheutchoua (Hammer)
Diving
Tanya Watson (10m Platform)
Golf
David Kitt