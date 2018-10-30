Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

Qualifications at the 2018 Gymnastic World Championships

October 30, 2018

Team Ireland gymnasts Adam Steele, Andrew Smith and Rhys McClenaghan competed at the Men’s Artistic qualifiers in the World Championships in Doha today. Highest score was 13.766 by Adam Steele on Vault with an All-Around score of 76.864. European Championships and Commonwealth Games pommel-horse gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan had two unlucky falls so unfortunately will not progress to finals on this occasion.

 

Commenting on this morning’s event CEO of Gymnastics Ireland, Mr. Ciaran Gallagher said:

 

‘The Irish guys completed qualifications today on what has been a very dramatic Worlds so far for all nations. Andy Smith was unlucky with a bounce out of the floor in an otherwise solid routine, Adam also suffered on Floor with a fall but put in quality performances on the 5 other apparatus for a solid AA result at his first World Championships. Disappointment also for Rhys on Pommel however there is no debating this has been an immense year for him and the rest of the Irish team. Congratulations to the guys, their coaches Sergey, Will & Luke and also to our judge Colm Murray and Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson. Onwards and upwards!’

 

Meaghan Smith is next to compete on the Women’s Artistic qualifications on Saturday 27th Oct. She will be in Subdivision 5 from 4-5.45pm Irish time.

 

This is the first time the World Championships are host in the Middle East. To see full results or find out more visit the official website here… http://worldgymdoha18.com/home.aspx

 

Follow us on social media for more exciting news and live updates @GymnasticsIre #GymnasticsIreland #SportStartsHere

 

Related articles
HomeSports • Badmintoncategory headlineSports • GymnasticsheadlineNewsSports • SwimmingRSS
PG Samsung Visa Panasonic Omega GE Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website
© 2018 Olympic Council of Ireland t/a The Olympic Federation of Ireland. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy