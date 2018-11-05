Short Track Speed Skater Sean McAnuff Breaks Two Irish Records At Calgary World Cup

Irish short track speed skater Sean McAnuff broke two national records at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup in Calgary, Canada over the weekend.

McAnuff began his season debut by knocking half a second off his personal best in the 500 metres preliminary rounds in a time of 42.833. In the repechage quarterfinals the following day, he further lowered that time to 42.191, a new Irish senior record. He placed 39th overall for the distance.

In the 1000 metres, he posted a time of 1:29.154 in his prelimary round race. He was significantly quicker in the repechage quarterfinals and smashed his personal best by one and a half seconds and the Irish record by one whole second in a time of 1:26.718. He was ranked 32nd overall.

“I have gained a lot of confidence from this event,” McAnuff said. “I believe I have to advance further, achieve more competitive times and learn from each race I am in.”