Short Track Speed Skater Sean McAnuff To Open Season At Calgary World Cup

Sean McAnuff (21) will make his season debut as Ireland’s sole representative at this weekend’s International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Calgary, Canada (2-4 November).

In January, McAnuff finished 28th at the European Championships in Dresden, Germany to earn two berths for the 2019 edition in Dordrecht, Netherlands. This season he will be aiming to build on his performance and move up the global standings.

“I am really looking forward to the season ahead,” he said. “I will try to give it my all in each race and hopefully the results will go my way.”

The weekend’s event in Calgary will be the first of five World Cup events across three continents. McAnuff will compete in three individual distances – the 500 metres, the 1000 metres and the 1500 metres.

It has been a promising start to the speed skating season so far with long tracker Tara Donoghue (16) writing herself into the history books once more by setting a new Irish record in the International Race in Berlin, Germany last weekend.

Donoghue competed in two distances at the competition held at the Eisschelllaufhalle Sportforum in the German capital. She raced a season’s best of 44.18 for the 500 metres to finish fifth, but it was in the 1500 metres where she set a new Irish record of 2:11.76 to come second. The latter time also put her under the qualifying time necessary for the distance at the Junior World Cup Final and the Junior World Speed Skating Championships in February.

Donoghue, who is based in the Netherlands, now has her sights set on obtaining the qualifying time for the 1000 metres. She will compete again at the ISU Junior World Cup in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland later this month.