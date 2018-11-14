Athletes First – Athletes’ Commission Comment on Karate

Statement from Shane O’Connor, Chairman, Athletes’ Commission of the Olympic Federation of Ireland

Over the past 2 weeks our Athletes’ Commission was approached by an athlete in relation to the Karate Ireland ONAKAI team who competed at the recent World Championships in Madrid. Concerns were raised in relation to the difficult position these athletes found themselves in as a result of changes to the Karate Ireland ONAKAI support team for the Madrid World Championships. This was subsequently reported in the media prior to the commencement of the World Championships.

While we (the Athletes’ Commission) fully appreciate that the true path of sport is rarely smooth, and that those working within sport generally do so with the best of intentions, it is important to highlight that where challenges do arise, we must all do our utmost to ensure that the athletes and their preparations are not adversely impacted.

Commenting, Shane O’Connor, Chair of the Athletes’ Commission