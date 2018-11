Kellie Harrington Guarantees Ireland at least one bronze in Boxing World Championships

Kellie Harrington guaranteed Ireland at least one bronze medal at the AIBA World Women’s Elite Championships in New Delhi, India. The Dublin lightweight beat Canada’s Caroline Veyre on a unanimous decision in this morning’s 60kg quarter-final to take her place in Thursday’s semi-finals. Harrington, a silver medallist at light-welter at the 2016 World Elites in Kazakhstan, has now won her second successive medal at this level. Meanwhile, Dundalk light-welter Amy Broadhurst is in quarter-final action versus India’s Simranjit Baath Kaur at approximately 12.30pm (Irish time) today. A win for Broadhurst, who has won two fights so far on her World Elite debut in India, will assure Ireland of at least a second bronze. Tajikistan’s Shoira Zulkaynarova and China’s Dan Dou meet in the corresponding quarter-final.

AIBA WORLD WOMEN’S ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS NEW DELHI, INDIA

November 16

Last 32

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Troy Garton (New Zealand) 5-0

November 17

Last 32

51kg Ceire Smith (Ireland) beat Gabriela Dimitrova Bulgaria) 3-2

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Lacramiora Perijoc (Romania) 4-1

64kg Amy Broadhurst (Ireland) beat Ekaterina Dynnik (Russia) 4-1

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Ya Chu Yang (Taipei) 5-0

November 18

Last 16

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Sarita Devi (India) 3-2

69kg Grainne Walsh (Ireland) lost to Noella Perez (Argentina) 2-3

November 19

Last 16

51kg Ceire Smith (Ireland) lost to Namiki Tukimi (Japan) 2-3

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) lost to Alessia Mesiano (Italy) 1-4

64kg Amy Broadhurst (Ireland) beat Ani Hovsepyan (Armenia) 5-0

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) lost to Lauren Price (Wales) 0-5

November 20

Q/Final

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Caroline Veyre (Canada) 5-0

64kg Amy Broadhurst (Ireland) v Simranjit Baath Kaur (India)

November 22

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Karina Ibragimova (Kazakhstan)

Irish squad

51kg Ceire Smith (Virginia)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s) (Bronze, at least)

64kg Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan) 6

9kg Grainne Walsh (Sparticus)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea)

Team manager: Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia & Dmitry Dimitruk

Physio: Muireann Harte