MENTAL STRENGTH AND THE ROAD TO TOKYO

Are you an athlete with Olympic aspirations?

Are you working with an athlete with Olympic aspirations?

Have you competed in an Olympic Games and are willing to pass on advice from your experience?

If so – please put December 17th in your diary and contact heather@olympicsport.ie to reserve your place at the event.

The Athletes’ Commission want to invite you to a day-time event where we look ahead to Tokyo and outline the proposed programme of activity for the Athletes’ Commission in 2019, and to get your feedback on what you would like to get from us as Olympians and High Performance Athletes!

We would love you to attend our event in the Sugar Club, in Dublin, on Monday 17th December from 10am – 2.30pm. We have a very interesting morning planned, with an exciting line up of speakers and an update on the Tokyo 2020 plans.

Please can you respond by email to heather@olympicsport.ie by Friday 7th December to let us know if you are able to attend.

When Monday 17th December from 10:00 – 14:30

Where The Sugar Club, Leeson Street, Dublin 2

What Event for high performance athletes and Olympians, run by the Athletes’ Commission of the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

More Details The speakers on the day include an inspirational presentation from adventurer and former professional rugby player Damian Browne, who speaks about mental toughness, resilience and challenge. This will be followed by a discussion on the Olympic journey by some of Ireland’s best known Olympians, including Derval O’Rourke, David Gillick and Kenny Egan, alongside Sports Psychologist with the Sport Ireland Institute, Kate Kirby. RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn will be MC.

*Lunch will be included*

If you have any further questions, please contact me heather@olympicsport.ie or 087 337 1954.