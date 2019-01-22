OFI President Scoops Women of Influence Award

Sarah Keane, the Olympic Federation of Ireland President was announced the winner of the Women of Influence Award at the inaugural “Irish Women’s Awards” last night.

The awards ceremony aimed to showcase the contribution of women to various industries and professions such as Law, Medicine, Technology, Arts, Sport, Education and many more. The awards also provided a platform to thank and recognise meritorious ladies for their attributions to our society as well as for the exceptional work they carry out on a daily basis that often remain unknown or even unappreciated.

A Spokesperson for the Irish Women’s Awards 2019, said: “We are delighted to have acknowledged successful women from across Ireland who have managed to stand out among the rest in their profession. It is a pleasure to see that empowered women, empower women and this memorable ceremony highlighted exactly that.

“The awards showcased examples of courage, passion, skill, commitment and success that feature in women and we would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their impeccable achievements.”

Sarah Keane’s accolade was one of 31 awards on the night.

WATCH Sarah Keane’s address to a group of aspiring Olympians at Mental Strength and the Road to Tokyo, which was run by the Athletes’ Commission before Christmas (at 3:15).

Full list of awardees below:

Women of Influence: Sarah Keane (OFI, Dublin)

Creative Industries Leader of the Year: Kim Mackenzie-Doyle (Why Design, Carlow)

Services to Charity / Third Sector: Karen Leigh (Sensational Kids, Kildare)

Rising Star of the Year: Sinead Cassidy (Galway Races, Galway)

Services to Science & Technology: Lorraine Brennan (UCD Institute of Food and Health, Dublin)

Services to Medicine: Sinead Brennan (St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin)

Services to Sport: Cathriona MccConnell (GAA, Donaghmoyne)

Services to Law: Tara Doyle (Matheson, Dublin)

Services to Education: Maura McAdam (DCU Business School, Glasnevin)

Services to Accounting & Finance: Jennifer Kelly (EisnerAmper Ireland, Dublin)

Social Leader of the Year: Liz Waters (An Cosán VCC, Dublin)

Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year: Celia O’Grady (Nia Natural Beauty, Kilrush)

Contribution to Arts & Culture: Katie Watchorn (Wexford Arts Centre, Wexford)

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Katie McGloin (K.T. Clothing Co., Bundoran)

Food Entrepreneur of the Year: Sarah Kiely (Sadie’s Kitchen, Dublin)

Corporate Leader of the Year: Ruth Curran (Merc Partners & IIC Partners, Dublin)

Contribution to Civil Service: Anne Gibney (NWCI – Chartered Institute of Securities, Dublin )

Managing Director of the Year: Pamela Quinn (Kuehne & Nagel)

Digital Business of the Year: Jane Kavanagh (FeedAlpha, Tullow)

Independent Retail Business of the Year: Wicklow Street Clinic (Rasa Levinaite, Dublin)

Family Run Business of the Year: Caroline Kilkenny (N&C Kilkenny, Dublin)

Small Business of the Year: Kay’s Flower School (Dublin)

Business of the Year: Leonora O’Brien (Pharmapod, Dublin)

Business of the Year (less than 50 staff): Mary Mitchell (Green Angel, Dublin)

Business Woman of the Year: Rita Shah (Shabra Plastics/Recycling Ltd, Castleblaney)

Business Woman of the Year (less than 50 staff): Alison Banton (Brooke & Shoals, Greystones)

Best Professional in Business: Altona Myers (Seapoint Clinic, Dublin)

Entrepreneur of the Year: Wendy Stunt (Go Digicard, Dublin)

CEO of the Year: Tammy Darcy (The Shona Project, Waterford)

Women Support Group of the Year: Anew (Fiona Barry, Dublin)

Woman of the Year: Su Carty (World Rugby Council, Dublin)