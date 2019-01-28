TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT: Snow Sports Stars in Team Ireland Line Up for Winter EYOF in Sarajevo

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today named a 2 person team for the upcoming Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Bosnia and Herzegovina next month. The competition runs from the 9-16 February in the Olympic host city Sarajevo and East Sarajevo.

Elle Murphy and Matt Ryan both compete in the Slalom and the Giant Slalom, with racing for Team Ireland taking place from Monday 11th – Thursday 14th February.

Skiing has always been an important part of life for Colorado based Murphy. As a 3 year old she spent the weekends in the mountains with her family, including Dublin born father Ken Murphy.

“Skiing is part of my life and representing Ireland under the Olympic flag is by far every Irish athlete’s dream. It will be a product of all my hard work, commitment and sacrifice. I’m looking forward to the opening ceremony, it’s a unique experience to be surrounded by so many other athletes that have the same passion for their sport and country – it will be amazing.”

Massachusetts native Ryan was also introduced to skiing at a young age, spending weekends in the mountains with his Irish born parents.

“I feel honoured to have been chosen to represent Ireland at the EYOF. I’m really looking forward to competing against the top Europeans of my own age, watching the other sports, staying in the Olympic Village and experiencing the whole event.”

The EYOF is a biennial multi-sport event for youth athletes across the 50 European member countries of the European Olympic Committees and is a key stepping stone for athletes on their Olympic journey. Eight sports are on the programme for the EYOF, which uses the slogan “together we create the future”.

TEAM

Elle Murphy (28-Nov-2001)

Mon 11th Feb 10am Local Time (9am Irish Time) – Giant Slalom

Wed 13th Feb 10am Local Time (9am Irish Time) – Slalom

Matt Ryan (2-Mar-2002)

Tues 12th Feb 10am Local Time (9am Irish Time) – Giant Slalom

Thurs 14th Feb 10am Local Time (9am Irish Time) – Slalom

Support:

Derek Bolger – Chef de Mission

Alain Untergassmair – Alpine Coach

Irish Schedule