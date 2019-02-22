The Olympic Federation of Ireland Visit IOC

Search
February 22, 2019

The Olympic Federation of Ireland were in Lausanne for meetings with various staff of IOC to include the newly appointed Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations, James Macleod. They also met with Pamela Vipond, Deputy Director, Olympic Solidarity, Eliane Braillard, PA to the Director and Deputy Director, and Sandra Lengwiler, Project Manager, Strategic Communications amongst other staff members.

The meetings covered a wide variety of topics to include Gender Equality and Diversity, various new proposed programmes were discussed and the development and growth of the NOC in Ireland. The President congratulated James Macleod on his appointment and thanked the IOC for their continued support.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland were represented by Sarah Keane – President, Sarah O’Shea – Honorary Secretary General and Linda O’Reilly – Operations Manager.

