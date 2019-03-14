REMINDER: Non Rights Holding Accreditation Closes 15th March

The IOC would like to inform you that the application form for non-rights holding television and radio organisations to apply for ENR accreditation to cover the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is available now from 24 January to 15 March 2019 . We invite NOCs to inform interested ENR organisations of the information below:

Applications must be submitted online between 24 January to 15 March 2019

Late applications – those received after 15 March 2019 – will not be considered. Please note that there are limited numbers available so an application is not a guarantee of accreditation. The IOC will contact organizations who have submitted an application by email by the end of April 2019 to advise them whether their application was successful.

Address and further information on applying for ENR accreditations: