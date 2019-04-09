Further Details of the “Athlete First” plans ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Announced

Today at an event in the Sport Ireland Institute the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) signed an agreement with officials from the city of Fukuroi for Team Ireland’s Tokyo 2020 pre games training camp.

The OFI also announced that it has appointed Finnish company, Elämys Group, as its Authorised Ticket Reseller (ATR) for the Tokyo 2020 Games following a rigorous selection process.

Also at this event, the OFI provided further details on the Games leadership team for Tokyo 2020. This team will be responsible for supporting athletes through the pre-games training environment, helping them transition into the Olympic village and providing them with relevant supports during their time at the Olympic Games. As well as ensuring continuity of care and support, they will deliver a performance led culture supporting the athletes to fulfil their potential on the Olympic stage and to maximise the experience.

Speaking today Sarah Keane, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland said, “Governance structures and creating an environment for the growth of the organisation have been priorities for the Board of the OFI with the ultimate aim of better servicing the needs of our athletes and member federations. Following the appointment of our new CEO in 2018, we have been able to grow the resourcing of the organisation significantly, and today we add two further positions to support the Games leadership team of our Chef de Mission, Tricia Heberle.

“Given the context, the appointment of Elämys Group as ATR marks another important milestone on this journey, and we are pleased to have a new partnership in place focused on servicing our athletes, families and the general public in relation to their ticketing arrangements at the Games.”

Peter Sherrard, Chief Executive of the Olympic Federation of Ireland said;

“Through today’s agreement with Fukuroi City, we have now secured all of the major elements required for our athletes at the pre games training camp. I want to thank Mayor Harada and the City for their excellent cooperation to achieve this in a timely fashion.

“We do this in partnership with Sport Ireland and I thank John Treacy and his team at the Sport Ireland Institute for a joined up approach that places the athletes and their performances first.

“Within our own team, today’s appointments of Olympian Gavin Noble as Deputy Chef de Mission and Nancy Chillingworth as Performance Manager represent a major step forward and will support the important work of our Chef de Mission Tricia Heberle as we gear up for Tokyo 2020. The strength of our relationship with the Sport Ireland Institute is evident also with the appointments of Liam Harbison as Deputy Chef de Mission and Phil Moore as Head of Performance Support.”

Present at today’s announcement, Mayor Hideyuki Harada of Fukuroi City added; “We are delighted that Fukuroi has been selected as official pre games training camp for the Irish Olympic Team. In recent months we have worked hard with the Olympic Federation of Ireland to deliver on the detail of their requirements during this important phase of preparation for Team Ireland.

“Through this partnership, we hope to build on our relationships with Ireland and Irish supporters, starting with this year’s Rugby World Cup when the Irish Rugby Team will play Japan in Ecopa Stadium, located in Fukuroi City.”

CEO of Sport Ireland John Treacy said, “Preparations for Tokyo 2020 are really gathering pace as we move closer to the Games next year. Today’s announcements are all important milestones in the pre-Games, athlete centred plan that has been prepared by the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sport Ireland and Sport Ireland Institute. We have continued to advance our close collaboration between Sport Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland and we are all firmly focused on ensuring that our athletes have the necessary support in the run up to the Games next year. The world-class facilities that will available to Team Ireland at the pre-Games camp in Fukuroi City are second to none. I was very pleased to meet Mayor Harada and a delegation of officials from Fukuroi City earlier today and I was very encouraged by their commitment to ensuring that Team Ireland are well looked after during they stay in their City ahead of the Games next year.”