Clean Sport, Beckie Scott and the Athlete Voice

Team Ireland Athletes’ Commission host Beckie Scott to discuss the athlete’s voice in clean sport

Team Ireland Athletes’ Commission wish to invite you to an exciting event that we are hosting next Wednesday 17th April, to discuss the important role that athletes can play in the promotion and development of clean sport. We have invited Olympic Medallist and the chair of WADA’s Athlete Commission, Beckie Scott, to address the room. This event is being run alongside the Sport Ireland launch of their Annual Anti-Doping Report.

What:

Team Ireland Athletes’ Commission will host three time Olympian and North America’s first Gold Medal Winner in Cross Country Skiing (Salt Lake City), Beckie Scott in Dublin. Beckie, who is Chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Committee and a former member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, will meet with members of Team Ireland Athletes’ Commission on the important role athletes can plan in the promotion and development of clean sport. Beckie will also speak at an anti-doping event being held by Team Ireland Athletes’ Commission in conjunction with Sport Ireland to promote the important role of athletes in securing clean sport.

Who:

Beckie Scott is a Canadian former cross-country skiing athlete. Currently, chair of WADA’s Athlete Committee, Beckie is an advocate for the voice of the athlete being heard. In 2018 she resigned from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Compliance Review Committee following its recommendation to end Russia’s drug suspension.

Shane O'Connor, Chair of Team Ireland Athletes' Commission, is a former alpine ski racer who represented Ireland in five World Championships as well as the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver. Elected to Team Ireland Athletes' Commission in 2017, he was appointed Chair later that year and also sits on the Executive Committee of the Olympic Federation of Ireland in that capacity.

Where

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Number Six, Kildare Street, Winter Hall

When:

Wednesday, 17 April 2019,

12.30 – 2pm