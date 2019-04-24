Indeed Announces Official Partnership with Team Ireland for Tokyo 2020

Global job site Indeed today announced its official partnership with the Irish Olympic team which will strengthen its roots even further in Ireland. The partnership will see Indeed supporting Irish athletes on the journey to qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Games. The announcement comes on the back of a statement by Indeed to employ an additional 600 staff in its new state of the art headquarters on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in the heart of Dublin’s Silicon Docks.

Indeed will be supporting the journey of all Olympic hopefuls as they aim for qualification and a place on Team Ireland. Indeed’s Dublin based workforce welcomed two of their new Team Ireland ambassadors; two-time Olympic Pentathlete Natalya Coyle and first time Olympic hopeful, gymnast Rhys McClenaghan. Thomas Barr and Sanita Puspure were also announced as Indeed Team Ireland ambassadors.

Within the Team Ireland partnership, Indeed will collaborate with the OFI Athletes’ Commission and partners to create a programme of workshops, mentoring and job placements for athletes to help them manage their careers alongside their athletic endeavours and plan for their future working life.

The programme will be a two-way initiative, with Team Ireland athletes providing their knowledge and expertise to Indeed’s Dublin based workforce. In the build up to the 2020 games, Team Ireland athletes and representatives will participate in a series of events for Indeed staff tackling topics such as leadership, resilience and the importance of mental wellbeing and mindfulness.

Commenting on the announcement Chris Hyams, CEO of Indeed said: “Team Ireland represents the pursuit of excellence and the focus needed to achieve a goal. We are very proud to be part of the journey to Tokyo 2020 with all the Irish athletes hoping to realise their dreams. Our mission is to help people get jobs and we hope our nearly 9,000 employees all over the world can learn from and be inspired by the many stories of determination and success that the Irish Olympic team will share with us.”

Welcoming the agreement, Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland said: “Indeed has invested strongly in Ireland and we thank them for their support for our athletes when they represent us on the global stage. Naturally, a huge amount of our focus is on athlete performance but athlete welfare is extremely important to us as well. We are very happy that Indeed will provide mentoring, placement and career transition advice to support Team Ireland during the build-up to and transition from the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.”