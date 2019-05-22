McClenaghan back on podium at China World Cup

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan won silver in the Pommel-horse final with a score of 14.600 at today’s FIG World Challenge Cup in Zhaoqing, China. This is McClenaghan’s first time competing after a long period of post shoulder surgery recovery.

Commenting on the achievement CEO of Gymnastics Ireland, Mr. Ciaran Gallagher said:

‘Superb result for Rhys and our Performance team. It’s been a long road to recovery from shoulder surgery last year but with the support of the Sport Ireland Institute, particularly Physio Paul Carragher, and of-course including our National Coach Luke Carson and Performance Manager Sally Johnson, Rhys’ silver medal on Pommel Horse at the FIG World Cup in China is an excellent return to international competition by any standard. Congratulations to the entire team in China including our Judge Colm Murray.’

Rhys McClenaghan was crowned 2018 European Champion on Pommel-horse last August when he became the first Irish gymnast to win a senior European title.