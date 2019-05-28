Search
TEAM SCHEDULE FOR MINSK

May 28, 2019

A more detailed team schedule will follow in due course, with details on when each athlete will be in competition. In the meantime here is the general team schedule for the European Games in Minsk.

https://twitter.com/TeamIreland/status/1133318484828598272

 

Approximate Team Ireland Schedule

Opening Ceremony 21 June 2019
Archery 21 – 27 June 2019
Athletics 23 – 28 June 2019
Badminton 24 – 30 June 2019
Boxing 21 – 30 June 2019
Canoe Sprint 25 – 27 June 2019
Cycling Road 22 – 25 June 2019
Cycling Track 27 – 30 June 2019
Gymnastics 22 – 30 June 2019
Judo 22 – 25 June 2019
Shooting 22 – 28 June 2019
Closing Ceremony 30 June 2019
