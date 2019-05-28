TEAM SCHEDULE FOR MINSK

A more detailed team schedule will follow in due course, with details on when each athlete will be in competition. In the meantime here is the general team schedule for the European Games in Minsk.
Approximate Team Ireland Schedule
|Opening Ceremony
|21 June 2019
|Archery
|21 – 27 June 2019
|Athletics
|23 – 28 June 2019
|Badminton
|24 – 30 June 2019
|Boxing
|21 – 30 June 2019
|Canoe Sprint
|25 – 27 June 2019
|Cycling Road
|22 – 25 June 2019
|Cycling Track
|27 – 30 June 2019
|Gymnastics
|22 – 30 June 2019
|Judo
|22 – 25 June 2019
|Shooting
|22 – 28 June 2019
|Closing Ceremony
|30 June 2019