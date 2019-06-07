Chloe Magee Announced as Team Ireland Flagbearer for Minsk

Three time Olympian and European Games bronze medallist Chloe Magee has been announced as the flagbearer for the opening ceremony of the European Games in Minsk next month. Ireland’s leading female badminton player for over ten years will lead Team Ireland into the Dinamo Stadium on the 21 June for the second edition of the event.

Magee will be competing in the mixed doubles in Minsk, partnering with her brother Sam, with whom she won a bronze at the European Championships in 2017. The Magee family, from Raphoe in Donegal are a dominant force in Irish and international badminton with her brother Joshua Magee competing in the men’s doubles in Minsk with Paul Reynolds, and her niece Rachael Darragh competing in the women’s singles.

Accepting the honour Magee said,

“It’s a great honour to be leading Team Ireland in the opening ceremony at the European Games and thank you for selecting me to do this. I am very proud to have represented Ireland in three Olympic Games and am particularly honoured to be carrying the flag in Minsk, having great memories of winning bronze in the first ever European Games in 2015.”

The Flagbearer Announcement was made by Fiona Muldoon, CEO of FBD Insurance at a media event which ran in conjunction with a team preparation day for Team Ireland, attended by Team Ireland sponsors, partners and athletes.

The European Games in Minsk will see over 4000 athletes from 50 countries compete across 200 events. Sixty-five Irish athletes across nine sports will be competing in Minsk, with five sports confirmed as part of the Tokyo 2020 Qualification process; archery, athletics, badminton, cycling road, judo and shooting.

Team Ireland will field teams in Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo and Shooting.

Read Team Announcement HERE