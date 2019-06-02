McClenaghan hits Pommel gold at the 2019 World Cup, Slovenia

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has won gold in the pommel-horse final today at the 2019 FIG World Challenge Cup in Koper, Slovenia with an impressive score of 15.450. Only last week McClenaghan returned to podium securing a silver medal at the World Cup pommel final in China after a long period of post shoulder surgery recovery.

Speaking of the results Ciaran Gallagher, CEO Gymnastics Ireland, said: ‘Following on from his fantastic silver in China this gold is further evidence that Rhys is back to top form after his surgery last year and bodes very well for his preparations as we go into the World Championships in Stuttgart in October, one of the primary Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification events. Congratulations to Rhys, our National Coach Luke Carson, coach Matthew O’Connor who traveled with Rhys for this event and Sally Johnson our Performance & Technical Manager’

Rhys McClenaghan became the first Irish gymnast to win a senior European title last August when he won gold on pommel at the 2018 European Championships.

