Ireland Take Bronze in Bettystown Sunshine

Ireland reached the silver match in the CEV Continental Cup in Bettystown, Ireland.

The Irish due of O’Regan and Kaczmarek lost 21-12, 21-18 in a competitive encounter against Sotland’s top team. Alex Gibbons and Oisin McArdle then wowed the crowd with some impressive blocking at the net, before Scotland claimed the first 21-18. Ireland came back strong and dominated from now on winning the second and third 21-9 and 15-7. That win in glorious Co. Meath sunshine and packed stands setup a silver medal match Vs Ukraine.

The Ukrainians were a class above and won the first Match 21-6 and the second 21-8. O’Regan battling through the pain barrier to represent his country. Gibbons and McArdle gave them a scare in Match 2 but the Yellow & Blues ran out 21-15 winners in both matches. Sergei Popov particularly impressive.

In the Women’s pool Estonia and Denmark fought for 2nd place after Estonia beat Ireland 2-0. After yesterday’s heroics Izzy Carey and Alex Graves ran the Estonians close losing out 21-19, 21-17.

Estonia kept their form going and avenged their defeat yesterday against the Danes in comfortable 2 match win. The increased wind speed aiding their game.

It was a wonderful first event for Ireland and has set a benchmark for growing the game in the country. Crowds were consistently good throughout the weekend with many first time Volleyball spectators converted into fans.

Volleyball Ireland would like to thank all players, referees, volunteers and sponsors for their support in this historic event.

Final Standings:

MEN

LITHUANIA

UKRAINE

IRELAND

SCOTLAND

WOMEN

SLOVAKIA

ESTONIA

DENMARK

IRELAND

Link to full results:

MEN > HERE

WOMEN > HERE

Link to Pics >

MEN > HERE

WOMEN > HERE