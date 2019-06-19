Changes to Team Ireland Ahead of the European Games

There have been a number of changes to Team Ireland for the European Games in Minsk. Changes to boxing, judo and shooting has resulted in an adjusted team size. The Olympic Federation of Ireland are fielding 63 athletes across nine sports which run from the 21-30 June.

Two changes have been made to the boxing team, with eleven boxers now competing. Brendan Irvine was forced to withdraw due to injury and Joe Ward will not be competing. In Judo, injury also ruled Ben Fletcher out of competition.

We are pleased to announce that Shooting has qualified one male athlete with Derek Burnett now competing in the men’s trap on the 22 June; he will also team up with Aoife Gormally in the mixed trap on the 24 June.

Competition begins on Friday, with boxer Regan Buckley the first of the Irish in action, along with teammates Tony Browne and Dean Gardiner. Maeve Reidy will also be competing in the Archery.

The European Games take place in Minsk, Belarus, from the 21 – 30 June, with athletes competing across nine sports, five of which are part of the Tokyo 2020 qualification journey.