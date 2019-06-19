DARE TO BELIEVE FLAG RAISED IN FIRST SCHOOL

Schools Flag Presented by the Olympic Federation of Ireland to Wicklow School

The Olympic Federation of Ireland presented the first Dare to Believe Irish Olympic flag to Holy Rosary Primary School, Wicklow today. Dare to Believe is a school activation programme that promotes Olympism, Paralympism and the benefits of sport in schools nationwide by elite Irish athletes. The programme was developed by Irish Olympian Roisin McGettigan, and is championed and supported by the Team Ireland Athletes’ Commission.

The Irish Olympic flag is presented to schools on completion of the Dare to Believe programme, which is an interactive curriculum based on the five rings on the Olympic Games logo. Programme Manager Roisin Jones presented the flag to teacher Catherine O’Hara, whose 6th class students had provided crucial feedback in the early development of the programme.

Earlier this month Olympian Shane O’Donoghue, Irish Hockey Team Captain, visited the school, sharing with the students his journey in sport. The school children completed a range of Olympic tasks since starting the programme such as creating logos, designs, writing songs and taking part in physical activities.

Dare to Believe promotes the wider values of sport to children through resource packs, activities and a visit from a high performance athlete. The five rings in the curriculum focus on Olympism & Paralympism, Healthy Mind & Body, Joy of Effort & Courage, Respect, Responsibility & Equality, and Striving for Excellence. Upon completion of the five rings the school receives an Irish Olympic flag, and the pupils earn a reward.

In its first four months the programme has already reached over 2,000 primary school pupils in over 40 schools across the country. For more information about the programme, visit www.daretobelieve.ie.