MINSK – Archery at the European Games

Dublin’s Maeve Reidy is the sole representative of Archery in Team Ireland at the European Games in Minsk. The 34 year old made started competing in 2007 and made her international debut in 2010.

Reidy is one of the first athletes in action, competing in the Women’s Recurve Preliminary Rounds in the Olympic Sport Complex on the 21st June – just ahead of the Opening Ceremony. The Elimination Rounds then occur on the 25th June, and if she’s successful the quarter finals, semis and the finals take place the following day.

Archery is one of the oldest sports in the world, with the use of bows and arrows tracing as far back as 25,000 years ago. Recurve is a type of bow, where the limbs curve away from the archer when unstrung.

Recurve athletes shoot at targets set 70m away, and they shoot at targets that have the traditional five colour, ten ring targets, with 10 points awarded for hitting the inner ring and 1 for the outer ring.

The athletes have 72 arrows to shoot and the person who scores the highest points in the preliminary rounds is given the top seed as they advance to the elimination rounds. Following that the top performers contest the quarter finals, semi-finals, and eventually finals.

Archery was first introduced to the Olympic programme in 1900, with new disciplines added in 1904, 1908 and 1920. In 1924 it fell out of the programme for 52 years due to disagreements about rules. It was reinstated in 1972.

ARCHERY REIDY MAEVE ITA 05/11/1984 Dublin

