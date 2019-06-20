MINSK – ROAD CYCLING AT THE EUROPEAN GAMES

Team Ireland will have five males and one female competing in cycling on the road. Alice Sharpe is the first in action, and will be competing in her first multi-sport event, in the women’s road race on Saturday 22 June. Since declaring for Ireland last year, the German born and UK bred racer has enjoyed some top performances, and is looking forward to a solid race in the 120km race, which is on a 15km circuit through Minsk city.

On Sunday, Olympic Solidarity Scholarship holder with Team Ireland, Mark Downey, will be joined by Matthew Teggart, Robert Jon McCarthy, Ryan Mullen and Michael O’Loughlin in the 180km Men’s Road Race, 12 laps of the 15km circuit.

In the Men’s Time Trials on Tuesday Ireland is fielding to riders – Ryan Mullen and Michael O’Loughlin, with Mullen being one of the pre-race favourites. Mullen competed in the European Games in Baku in 2015, and is one of the strongest Time Triallists in the world; he currently competes on the Pro Team – Trek Segafredo.

Road Cycling at the European Games is part of the Tokyo 2020 qualification process, and it has been on the Olympic Programme since the birth of the modern Olympic movement in 1896.

DOWNEY MARK 03/07/1996 Evo Pro Racing (based in Girona) Lisburn Teggart Matthew 08/01/1996 Evo Pro Racing (based in Girona) St. Albans UK McCarthy Robert Jon 30/03/1994 Canyon DHB (based in London) Cork Mullen Ryan William 07/08/1994 Trek Segafredo (based in Girona) Birkenhead OLoughlin Michael Daniel 14/02/1997 Team Wiggins Le Col Waterford Sharpe Alice Louise 03/05/1994 UCI World Cycling Centre (based between Switzerland and Mallorca) Germany