MINSK – BADMINTON AT THE EUROPEAN GAMES

Team Ireland will field their six top badminton players at the European Games and will be competing across four events; the men’s and women’s singles, the men’s doubles and the mixed doubles.

Three time Olympian in badminton Chloe Magee is the flagbearer for Team Ireland, and she will team up with her brother Sam Magee in the mixed doubles. At the first edition of the European Games this pairing won a bronze medal.

At the last three Olympic Games Chloe Magee competed in the singles and is focusing on Tokyo qualification in the mixed doubles in 2020.

In the men’s doubles Joshua Magee competes with Paul Reynolds. In Baku he won the bronze medal with brother Sam Magee, who added to his 2015 medal tally. 20 year old Paul Reynolds from Dublin is making his European Games debut, and his competition club is Fos Sur Mer Club.

Nhat Nguyen is flying the flag in the men’s singles. This year he has made the jump into the senior ranks, having competed strongly in 2018, when he won a European Junior bronze medal, as well as being a member of Team Ireland at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Rachael Darragh, niece of Chloe, Joshua and Sam, will be competing in the women’s singles. The 21 year old player competed in the 2015 European Games in Baku as well as in the Commonwealth Games.

Competition in Minsk for badminton runs from the 24th – 30th June, with the athletes beginning in the group stages before moving on to the Round of 16, the quarter finals, semis and eventually the finals.

Badminton is considered one of the fastest racket sports in the world, with the shuttlecock travelling up to 350km per hour! Badminton players need quick reflexes and a strong endurance base to rule in the court.

In badminton a match consists of 3 games of 21 points. Every time there is a serve, there is a point scored. The side winning a rally adds a point to their score. In the case of the score being 20 all – the side which gains a two point lead is deemed the winner. At 29 all, the side that scores the 30th point wins the game.

Nhat Nguyen Men’s Singles 24-Jun 13:40:00 Group Stage F Daniel Nikolav (BUL) Paul Reynolds Men’s Doubles 24-Jun 19:00:00 Group Stage B Christopher Langridge & Marcus Ellis (GB) Joshua Magee Men’s Doubles 24-Jun 19:00:00 Group Stage B Christopher Langridge & Marcus Ellis (GB) Chloe Magee Mixed Doubles 24-Jun 19:45:00 Group Stage D Evgenii Dremin & Evgenia Dimova (RUS) Sam Magee Mixed Doubles 24-Jun 19:45:00 Group Stage D Evgenii Dremin & Evgenia Dimova (RUS) Rachael Darragh Women’s Singles 24-Jun 22:00:00 Group Stage E Agnes Korosi (HUN) Chloe Magee Mixed Doubles 25-Jun 09:00:00 Group Stage D Delphine Delrue & Thom Gicquel (FRA) Sam Magee Mixed Doubles 25-Jun 09:00:00 Group Stage D Delphine Delrue & Thom Gicquel (FRA) Nhat Nguyen Men’s Singles 25-Jun 13:30:00 Group Stage F Pablo Adian (ESP) Paul Reynolds Men’s Doubles 25-Jun 16:00:00 Group Stage B Ronan Labar & Thom Gicquel (FRA) Joshua Magee Men’s Doubles 25-Jun 16:00:00 Group Stage B Ronan Labar & Thom Gicquel (FRA) Rachael Darragh Women’s Singles 25-Jun 20:00:00 Group Stage E Yvonne Li (GER) Nhat Nguyen Men’s Singles 26-Jun 09:45:00 Group Stage Luka Wrabber (AUT) Chloe Magee Mixed Doubles 27-Jun 10:00:00 Group Stage D Aliaksei Konakg & Krestina Silich (BLR) Sam Magee Mixed Doubles 27-Jun 10:00:00 Group Stage D Aliaksei Konakg & Krestina Silich (BLR) Paul Reynolds Men’s Doubles 26-Jun 10:20:00 Group Stage B Kristjan Kaljurand & Paul Kasner (EST) Joshua Magee Men’s Doubles 26-Jun 10:20:00 Group Stage B Kristjan Kaljurand & Paul Kasner (EST) Rachael Darragh Women’s Singles 26-Jun 15:00:00 Group Stage E Airi Mikkela (FIN) Nhat Nguyen Men’s Singles 27-Jun 11:00:00 Round of 16 Rachael Darragh Women’s Singles 27-Jun 12:30:00 Round of 16 Paul Reynolds Men’s Doubles 27-Jun 17:00:00 Quarter Finals Joshua Magee Men’s Doubles 27-Jun 17:00:00 Quarter Finals Chloe Magee Mixed Doubles 28-Jun 10:00:00 Quarter Finals Sam Magee Mixed Doubles 28-Jun 10:00:00 Quarter Finals Nhat Nguyen Men’s Singles 28-Jun 11:00:00 Quarter Finals Rachael Darragh Women’s Singles 28-Jun 12:00:00 Quarter Finals Paul Reynolds Men’s Doubles 28-Jun 18:00:00 Semi Finals Joshua Magee Men’s Doubles 28-Jun 18:00:00 Semi Finals Chloe Magee Mixed Doubles 29-Jun 10:00:00 Semi Finals Sam Magee Mixed Doubles 29-Jun 10:00:00 Semi Finals Nhat Nguyen Men’s Singles 29-Jun 11:00:00 Semi Finals Rachael Darragh Women’s Singles 29-Jun 12:00:00 Semi Finals Paul Reynolds Men’s Doubles 29-Jun 18:00:00 Finals Joshua Magee Men’s Doubles 29-Jun 18:00:00 Finals Chloe Magee Mixed Doubles 30-Jun 12:00:00 Finals Sam Magee Mixed Doubles 30-Jun 12:00:00 Finals Nhat Nguyen Men’s Singles 30-Jun 12:30:00 Finals Rachael Darragh Women’s Singles 30-Jun 13:00:00 Finals