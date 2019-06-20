Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

Olympic Federation of Ireland mourns passing of Jimmy Reardon

June 20, 2019

The Olympic Federation of Ireland was saddened to learn of the passing of Irish Olympian, 400m sprinter, Jimmy Reardon.

Jimmy competed in the London Olympics of 1948, Ireland’s first games since 1932.  Prior to the London Olympic Games of 2012, a luncheon was organised at Farmleigh house to honour the surviving members of the 1948 games, which Jimmy was proud to attend.

He was the first of a long line of top Irish athletes to be awarded a scholarship at Villanova University and is remembered fondly by all who knew him.

We send our sincere condolences to Jimmy’s family at this sad time. May he rest in peace.

 

Related articles
HomeAbout Us • Dare to BelieveNewsRSS
PG Samsung Visa Panasonic Omega GE Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website
© 2019 Olympic Council of Ireland t/a The Olympic Federation of Ireland. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy