TRACK CYCLIST ENGLISH PIPPED AT THE POST MINSK

Team Ireland’s Felix English came within metres of winning a medal in the Men’s Scratch Race at the European Games today. It was the first day of track cycling at the European Games, and English finished fourth in the 15km race. Lydia Boylan was also in action, racing in the Women’s Points Race, where she finished 11th with five points.

In the qualifying rounds of the All Around, gymnasts Adam Steele and Emma Slevin finished just outside the top eighteen and are listed as first reserves for the Finals this weekend.

Sixty three Irish athletes are competing across nine sports at the European Games in Minsk from the 21-30 June.

Cycling – Track

Lydia Boylan competed in the Women’s Points Race Finals this evening – a 25km race, which is 100 laps of the track, with points being awarded every ten laps for the first over the line. The winner is the rider with the most points at the end of the 25km.

World silver medallist Boylan went on the leader board in the early stages of the race, winning the second sprint lap, and gaining five points. In the opening half two riders lapped the field pushing Boylan further down. With fifteen laps to go the Dubliner attacked in an effort that almost worked but had to settle for eleventh at the end of the one hundred laps.

Speaking after the race she said, “The field was pretty mixed, with strong riders, and some really good sprinters in there, making it quite different tactically. Between me, Martyn and Brian we came up with some good tactics, and I tried to stick to them as much as possible – and I tried to score in an early sprint. I really committed to that. I think my legs aren’t quite where they could have been.”

English was frustrated to finish fourth in his Scratch Race, “It was a very stop starty race, the pace was on and it was off. Everyone was watching each other really closely, as we haven’t seen each other since March so no one knows how everyone is going. I was convinced I had at least third and coming over the line a guy came past me with five metres to go. I didn’t see him coming.”

The Men’s Scratch Race is an event that was won by Martyn Irvine in this velodrome in the 2013 World Championships, Irvine is trackside coaching the athletes. “It’s a weird feeling of comfort walking in here, this is where all the hard work paid off for me, it’s a nice relaxed feeling. I remember nothing about that day, I just remember the satisfaction of all the hard work paying off – it’s a really calm feeling being back.”

EVENING RESULTS

Cycling Track

Women’s Points Race: Lydia Boylan 11th on 5 Points.

Gold Ganna Solovei (Ukraine)

Silver Verena Eberhardt (Austria)

Bronze Jarmila Machacova (Cech Republic)

Men’s Scratch Race: Felix English 4th

Gold Christos Volikanis (Greece)

Silver Filip Kazimierz Prokopyszn (Poland)

Bronze Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)

Gymnastics

Men’s All Around Qualifying Round: Adam Steele 78.097 (20th Place)

Floor 13.633, Horizontal Bar 12.866, Parallel Bars 12.333, Pommel Horse 13.133, Rings 12.366, Vault 13.766

Women’s All Around Qualifying Round: Emma Slevin 48.865 (21st Place)

Floor 11.733, Beam 11.733, Uneven Bars 12.266, Vault 13.133

Badminton

Mixed Doubles Quarter Final

Robin Tabeling & Selena Piek (NED) v Chloe Magee & Sam Magee (IRL), 8.40

Cycling (Track)

Women’s Keirin

Robyn Stewart, 11.35

Women’s Team Pursuit

Ireland v Ukraine, 12.35

(Shannon McCurley, Mia Griffin, Lydia Gurley, Orla Walsh)

Women’s Scratch

Orla Walsh, 18.00

Men’s Points Race

Marc Potts, 18.35

Boxing (Semi-Finals)

Women’s Featherweight 57kg

Michaela Walsh (IRL) v Daria Abramova (RUS), 12.00

Women’s Welterweight 69kg

Karolina Koszewska (POL) v Grainne Walsh (IRL), 12.45

Women’s Lightweight 60kg

Kellie Harrington (IRL) v Agnes Alexiusson (SWE), 17.00

Men’s Light Flyweight 49kg

Regan Buckley (IRL) v Artur Hovhannisyan (ARM), 18.15

Men’s Bantamweight 56kg

Peter McGrail (GBR) v Kurt Walker (IRL), 18.30

Men’s Middleweight 75kg

Salvatore Cavallaro (ITA) v Michael Nevin (IRL), 19.45