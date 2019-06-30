Search
***INVITATION TO TEAM IRELAND HOMECOMING***

June 30, 2019

1 July at 11.15 in Dublin Airport T1 Arrivals (Area 14)

 

Team Ireland athletes from Boxing, Badminton and Cycling will be arriving in Dublin Airport on Monday 1 July at 11.15am on Flight LH979. The Team Ireland medal tally is currently seven, with six boxing medals and one badminton medal already guaranteed.

 

What                    Homecoming for European Games Athletes

When                   Monday July 1

Gather 10:45 at arrivals, Terminal 1, Dublin Airport

Area 14 will only open at 11:00

Duration              Expected 11:15 – 12:15 (Athletes will not collect bags prior to the event so we expect it to commence soon after the scheduled arrival of flight LH978 FRA DUB at 11:00

Running order    11:00     Opening of Area 14 – Entrance for family, friends, supporters and media through Arrivals Level, Terminal 1

11:15     Entrance of athletes into Area 14, photos and meeting with families

11:30     Welcome from Minister and OFI

11:45     Media interviews, photos and meet and greet

12:15     Ends

Who                    Minister Ross, OFI, 35 Athletes from boxing, badminton and cycling

 

RSVP           HEATHER BOYLE heather@olympicsport.ie

 

NOTES:

 

For information, the athletes returning on July 1 will be from Boxing, Badminton and Ccling and have 35 in the travelling party.

 

Boxers Regan Daly, Kellie Harrington, Michael Nevin, Kurt Walker, Grainne Walsh and Michaela Walsh are already guaranteed medals.

 

Badminton due Chloe Magee and Sam Magee will also be bringing home a medal after booking a place in the semi-final of the Mixed Doubles.

 

There will be an opportunity to interview athletes.

