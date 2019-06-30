Kurt Walker Names as Team Ireland Flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony

European Games Gold Medallist Kurt Walker has been named as the Team Ireland Flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony of the Games in Minsk. Walker was selected following his sensational win in the Sports Palace Uruchie in Minsk, when he beat Mykola Butsenko from Ukraine 5-0 in the Men’s Bantamweight -56kg today.

“Today was the highlight of my life,” Walker said on learning about the selection, “It’s an absolute honour for me. Coming here the last thing this was the last thing I expected. I’m so honoured to be carrying the flag for Ireland. Honestly, I was so surprised. It’s going to be an unbelievable experience, especially having everyone from Team Ireland marching behind me.”

The announcement was made by Team Ireland Chef de Mission Tricia Heberle once competition had finished for all athletes, “There have been a range of outstanding performances which made it very difficult to decide who carries the flag, it was a difficult decision. But after today it became very clear that there was one person who stood out and we are delighted to select Kurt as the flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony.”

During the European Games sixty-three Irish athletes competed across nine sports, with the ten day programme stacked with personal bests, season bests and top performances from a range of athletes from development to elite. The fourteen top six positions at the European Games for Team Ireland included one gold, two silvers and four bronze medals.

Tomorrow Team Ireland athletes from boxing, badminton and cycling, including all medallists will be arriving into Dublin Airport at 11.15 am. Full details can be found HERE.