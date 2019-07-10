Bridgestone announce support for Team Ireland

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today announced that Bridgestone, the world’s number 1 tyre and rubber company, and Worldwide Olympic Partner, will support Team Ireland locally through a range of initiatives, starting this year and building next year ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Bridgestone is one of 13 Worldwide Olympic Partners under the IOC’s TOP programme, which helps to support the activities of all National Olympic Committees.

Speaking today Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO Peter Sherrard said,

“Bridgestone’s decision to activate its global Olympic partnership locally in support of Team Ireland is a very welcome development. The local funding will be used to help support the preparations of our athletes on the road to Tokyo and will help us to build on existing work being done by the Olympic Federation of Ireland in that area.”

In response, Colm Conyngham, Marketing and PR Manager, Bridgestone Ireland said,

“We are very happy we can get behind Team Ireland with local support in addition to Bridgestone’s worldwide Olympic activities. We would also like to assist some emerging talent in the coming years and we hope we can play a part in making Tokyo 2020 a successful one for Team Ireland and its athletes.”

As an initial step in their support Bridgestone Ireland handed over a Toyota Proace Verso people carrier to Team Ireland for use in transporting athletes and team staff in the run up to the Tokyo games.

About Bridgestone Corporation’s Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partnerships

Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world’s largest tyre and rubber company and operates with a mission of “Serving Society with Superior Quality.” Bridgestone proudly became a Worldwide Olympic Partner in 2014 and a Worldwide Paralympic Partner in 2018. The company has global rights to the Olympic and Paralympic Movement through to 2024, a period that includes the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024.

Bridgestone is dedicated to delivering products, services and solutions that improve the way people move, live, work and play, and its commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic Movements continues a history of sport and innovation dating back more than 100 years. Bridgestone Olympic and Paralympic activities are guided by a global “Chase Your Dream” message, which intends to inspire people to overcome obstacles and persevere in pursuit of their goals. As a worldwide partner, Bridgestone has marketing rights that include its full range of tyres, tyre services and selected automotive vehicle services, self-propelled bicycles, seismic isolation bearings, and a variety of building and industrial products.

About Bridgestone Europe

Bridgestone Europe, with headquarters in Belgium, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre and rubber company. Bridgestone Europe operates in more than 60 countries and has over 18 200 employees. Across the region it has 14 tyre and tyre related plants, a major R&D centre and a proving ground. Bridgestone Europe’s premium tyres are sold globally.