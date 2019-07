WHO’S WHO at the EYOF #TeamIreland

Thirty three athletes will be competing across athletics, cycling, gymnastics, swimming and tennis at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) next week.

Here’s a list of who they are, where they’re from, and what they’re competing in:

Athletics

Aimee Hayde (Co. Tipperary) 800m

Aoife O’Sullivan (Co. Cork) High Jump

Ava O’Connor (Co. Offaly) 1500m

Caoimhe Cronin (Co. Kildare) 400m, Medley Relay Panel– 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Charles Okafor (Co. Westmeath) 200m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Cian Dunne (Co. Dublin) 400m hurdles, Medley Relay – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Ciara Sheehy (Co. Cork) Shot Put

Conor Cusack (Co. Mayo) Javelin Throw

Diarmuid O’Connor (Co. Cork) Decathlon

Emily MacHugh (Co. Kildare) 5000m Race Walking

Israel Olatunde (Co. Louth) 100m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

John Fanning (Co. Dublin) 2000m Steeplechase

Michael Morgan (Co. Sligo) 3000m

Oisin Lane (Co. Westmeath) 10000m Race Walking

Rhasidat Adeleke (Co. Dublin) 100m, 200m

Robert McDonnell (Co. Galway) 400m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Roisin O’Reilly (Co. Wexford) 2000m Steeplechase

Sean Maher (Co. Dublin) Hammer Throw

Sean Donoghue (Co. Dublin) 1500m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Tommy Connolly (Co. Cork) 800m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Cycling

Adam Gilsenan (Louth) Time Trial and Road Race

Aoife O’Brien (Mullingar) Time Trial and Road Race

Caoimhe May (Dublin) Time Trial and Road Race

Darren Rafferty (Craigavon) Time Trial and Road Race

Erin Creighton (Antrim) Time Trial and Road Race

Mark McGarry (Waterford) Time Trial and Road Race

Gymnastics

Blathnaid Higgins (Galway) Beam, Floor, Uneven Bars, Vault

Caoimhe Donohoe (Galway) Beam, Floor, Uneven Bars, Vault

Eve McGibbon (Antrim) Beam, Floor, Uneven Bars, Vault

Swimming

Ellie McKibbin (Dundonald) 100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle

Molly Mayne (Galway) 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke

Tennis

Arthur O’Sullivan (Waterford) Boys Singles

Cliona Walsh (Sligo) Girls Singles