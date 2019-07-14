Tickets for Tokyo Olympics Available to Purchase from the 15th July

Tickets for the Olympic Games in Tokyo go on sale on the 15th July 2019. Irish people who are planning to travel to Tokyo for the Games can purchase the tickets at THIS LINK through the Team Ireland Authorised Ticket Reseller (ATR) Elamys Group – and extra queries can be directed to Joanna Sheridan (joanna.sheridan@elamysgroup.com) from the Elamys Group.

There are two options for members of the Irish public to obtain tickets through Elamys Group. The first option is to buy tickets only, or standalone tickets, and 70% of tickets will be sold in this way. In the case of people interested in following team sports, like the Irish Hockey Team or the Irish Rugby 7s Team, supporters have the option of purchasing a ‘Follow My Team’ ticket.

The second option that is available is to purchase a package, which will account for 30% of ticket sales. There are two types of packages that can be purchased. The first is the ‘create your own’ package, which offers customers the option of selecting the type of accommodation they would like and the dates and duration required. No tickets are confirmed with this option, they are requested by the ATR on behalf of the customer.

The other package option is a ready-to-go package where the tickets and accommodation are already chosen for the customers.

Speaking today, Peter Sherrard, Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO said;

“July 24 next year marks the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which are approaching fast. Tickets for Japanese residents were very strong when they were released in June, so we urge Irish customers to book as early as possible to avoid disappointment.”