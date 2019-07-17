EYOF Team Ireland Athletics Squad

ABOUT ATHLETICS IN BAKU

The athletics venue in Baku is the Tofiq Bahramov Stagium (TBS) which was built in 1951 and has a capacity of 29,800. It was extensively renovated and reopened in 2012 and a stone’s throw from the heart of the city.

At the EYOF there will be competitions in 40 different athletics events, and Team Ireland are expected to be competitive across them – with the Irish qualifying standard for Baku set high.

The athletics team is on the most part a young and vibrant group with the primary aim of learning, developing and gaining multi-sport experience. Most of them have competed on an international stage, but for most this will be the biggest competition to date.

At the last EYOF in Gyor 2017 Ciara Sheehy and Rhasidat Adeleke competed, with Rhasidat coming home with a silver medal in the 200m and a bronze in the team 4 x 100m Relay.

Team Ireland in Gyor enjoyed good success with the Athletics team coming home with medals in five events – Sarah Healy won gold in the Girl’s 1500m, Rhasidat Adeleke won Silver in the Girl’s 200m, Patience Jumbo-Gula won bronze in the Girl’s 100m, Jade Williams won bronze in the Girl’s Hammer Throw, and the Girl’s 4 x 100m Relay Team of Rhasidat, Patience, Niamh Foley and Miriam Daly won bronze.

Athletes

Aimee Hayde

From: Co. Tipperary

Event: 800m

Club: Newport Athletic Club

Coach: Anne Fagan

Competing

800m 22-Jul 09:50:00 Round 1 800m 24-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL Medley relay 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1 Medley relay 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL

Aoife O’Sullivan

From: Co. Cork

Event: High Jump

Club: Liscarroll AC

Coach: Martin O’Sullivan

Competing

High Jump 25-Jul 09:40:00 Qualifying AB High Jump 27-Jul 09:00:00 FINAL

Ava O’Connor

From: Co. Laois

Event: 1500m

Club: Tullamore Harriers

Coach: Damian Lawlor

Competing

1500m 25-Jul 09:40:00 Round 1 Medley relay 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1 1500m 27-Jul 19:00:00 FINAL Medley relay 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL

Caoimhe Cronin

From: Co. Kildare

Event: 400m, Medley Relay Panel

Club: Le Cheile AC

Coach: Lisa Dixon

Competing

400 m 22-Jul 19:45:00 Round 1 400 m 24-Jul 18:50:00 FINAL Medley relay 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1 Medley relay 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL

Charles Okafor

From: Co. Westmeath

Event: 200m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Club: Mullingar

Coach: Greg Duggan

Competing

200m 24-Jul 10:30:00 Round 1 200m 25-Jul 11:30:00 Semi – Final 200m 25-Jul 20:50:00 FINAL Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1 Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL

Cian Dunne

From: Co. Dublin

Event: 400m hurdles, Medley Relay

Club: DSD

Coach: Liz and Shireen McDonagh

Competing

400m Hurdles 24-Jul 09:25:00 Round 1 400m Hurdles 26-Jul 18:30:00 FINAL Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1 Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL

Ciara Sheehy

From: Co. Cork

Event: Shot Put

Club: Emerald

Coach: Robert Sheehy

Competing

Shot Put 22-Jul 09:20:00 Qualifying AB Shot Put 23-Jul 18:20:00 FINAL

Conor Cusack

From: Co. Mayo

Event: Javelin Throw

Club: Lake District

Coach: Padraic Joyce

Competing

Javelin Throw 22-Jul 09:40:00 10:50:00 Qualifying AB Javelin Throw 23-Jul 19:30:00 FINAL

Diarmuid O’Connor

From: Co. Cork

Event: Decathlon

Club: Bandon

Coach: Frank Stam

Competing

Decathlon 100m 22-Jul 09:00:00 FINAL Decathlon Long Jump 22-Jul 09:30:00 FINAL Decathlon Shot Put 22-Jul 10:30:00 FINAL Decathlon High Jump 22-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL Decathlon 400m 22-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL Decathlon 110 Hurdles 23-Jul 09:00:00 FINAL Decathlon Discus 23-Jul 09:45:00 FINAL Decathlon Pole Vault 23-Jul 11:25:00 FINAL Decathlon Javelin 23-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL Decathlon 1500m 23-Jul 19:50:00 FINAL

Emily MacHugh

From: Co. Kildare

Event: 5000m Race Walking

Club: Naas

Coach: Sandra O’Neill & Brian Dowling

Competing

5000m (G) Race Walking 26-Jul 20:15:00 FINAL

Israel Olatunde

From: Co. Louth

Event: 100m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Club: Dundealgan

Coach: Gerry McArdle

Competing

100m 22-Jul 10:50:00 Round 1 100m 23-Jul 18:50:00 Semi – Final 100m 23-Jul 20:50:00 FINAL Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1 Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL

John Fanning

From: Co. Dublin

Event: 2000m Steeplechase

Club: Skerries

Coach: Ronan Duggan

Competing

2000m Steeplechase 27-Jul 18:40:00 FINAL

Michael Morgan

From: Co. Sligo

Event: 3000m

Club: Sligo

Coach: Dermot McDermott

Competing

3000m 26-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL

Oisin Lane

From: Co. Westmeath

Event: 10000m Race Walking

Club: Mullingar

Coach: Michael Lane

Competing

10,000m (B) Race Walking 22-Jul 20:05:00 FINAL

Rhasidat Adeleke

From: Co. Dublin

Event: 100m, 200m

Club: Tallaght

Coach: Daniel Kilgallon

Competing

100 m 22-Jul 10:20:00 Round 1 100 m 23-Jul 18:30:00 Semi – Final 100 m 23-Jul 20:35:00 FINAL 200 m 24-Jul 09:55:00 Round 1 200 m 25-Jul 11:10:00 Semi – Final 200 m 25-Jul 20:30:00 FINAL

Robert McDonnell

From: Co. Galway

Event: 400m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Club: Galway

Coach: Brendan Glynn

Competing

400m 23-Jul 10:00:00 Round 1 400m 25-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1 Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL

Roisin O’Reilly

From: Co. Wexford

Event: 2000m Steeplechase

Club: Menapians

Coach: Mick McKeown

Competing

2000m Steeplechase 25-Jul 20:05:00 FINAL

Sean Maher

From: Co. Dublin

Event: Hammer Throw

Club: Raheny Shamrocks

Coach: George Eyres

Competing

Hammer Throw 24-Jul 09:05:00 Qualifying AB Hammer Throw 25-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL

Sean Donoghue

From: Co. Dublin

Event: 1500m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Club: Celtic DCH

Coach: Mary McKenna

Competing

1500m 22-Jul 09:25:00 Round 1 1500m 24-Jul 19:30:00 FINAL

Tommy Connolly

From: Co. Cork

Event: 800m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Club: Leevale

Coach: Ken Nason

Competing

800m 25-Jul 10:05:00 Round 1 800m 27-Jul 19:15:00 FINAL

DAILY Schedule