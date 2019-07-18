EYOF Team Ireland Cycling Squad

CYCLING IN EYOF

What to expect

The cycling in the EYOF take place in the Velopark BMX cycling complex located on the Caspian seaside, a venue surrounded with beautiful scenery and plenty of cycling lanes!

The Individual Time Trials are timed events, and they take place near Shikhov beach, with the Girl’s event starting at 10am (local time) or 7am Irish time on the 23 July, and the Boy’s event starts at 5pm local time, or 2pm Irish time. Both races are 10km long – on one looped circuit. The start and finish is in the Velopark, and the race profile is relatively flat, with a slight 1.7km hill about 1.5km from the finish.

The Road Races are bunch events which take place on the 25th July. The Girl’s event at 10am local time (7am Irish time) is a 50km race, two laps of a 25km circuit. The Boy’s event starts at 5pm local time (2pm Irish time) and is a 75km race, three laps of the 25km circuit.

The circuit itself starts and finishes in the Velopark, and includes a short and sharp tough hilly section in the city centre. It also includes the same 1.7km drag that the cyclists will have raced on in the Time Trial earlier in the week.

At the last edition of the EYOF Team Ireland enjoyed success in the Girl’s Time Trial, with Lara Gillespie winning a silver medal.

Athletes

Adam Gilsenan

From: Meath

Event: Time Trial and Road Race

Club: Bohermeen CC

Coach: Matteo Cigala

Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July

Aoife O’Brien

From: Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Event: Time Trial and Road Race

Club: Lakeside Wheelers

Coach: Fran Meehan

Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July

Caoimhe May

From: Dublin

Event: Time Trial and Road Race

Club: Scott Orwell Wheelers

Coach: Orla Hendron

Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July

Darren Rafferty

From: Craigavon

Event: Time Trial and Road Race

Club: Island Wheelers CC

Coach: Dig Deep Coaching

Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July

Erin Creighton

From: Antrim

Event: Time Trial and Road Race

Club: McConvey Cycles

Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July

Mark McGarry

From: Waterford

Event: Time Trial and Road Race

Club: Dungarvan CC

Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July

Schedule