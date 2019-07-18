EYOF Team Ireland Cycling Squad

CYCLING IN EYOF
What to expect
The cycling in the EYOF take place in the Velopark BMX cycling complex located on the Caspian seaside, a venue surrounded with beautiful scenery and plenty of cycling lanes!
The Individual Time Trials are timed events, and they take place near Shikhov beach, with the Girl’s event starting at 10am (local time) or 7am Irish time on the 23 July, and the Boy’s event starts at 5pm local time, or 2pm Irish time. Both races are 10km long – on one looped circuit. The start and finish is in the Velopark, and the race profile is relatively flat, with a slight 1.7km hill about 1.5km from the finish.
The Road Races are bunch events which take place on the 25th July. The Girl’s event at 10am local time (7am Irish time) is a 50km race, two laps of a 25km circuit. The Boy’s event starts at 5pm local time (2pm Irish time) and is a 75km race, three laps of the 25km circuit.
The circuit itself starts and finishes in the Velopark, and includes a short and sharp tough hilly section in the city centre. It also includes the same 1.7km drag that the cyclists will have raced on in the Time Trial earlier in the week.
At the last edition of the EYOF Team Ireland enjoyed success in the Girl’s Time Trial, with Lara Gillespie winning a silver medal.
Athletes
Adam Gilsenan
From: Meath
Event: Time Trial and Road Race
Club: Bohermeen CC
Coach: Matteo Cigala
Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July
Aoife O’Brien
From: Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
Event: Time Trial and Road Race
Club: Lakeside Wheelers
Coach: Fran Meehan
Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July
Caoimhe May
From: Dublin
Event: Time Trial and Road Race
Club: Scott Orwell Wheelers
Coach: Orla Hendron
Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July
Darren Rafferty
From: Craigavon
Event: Time Trial and Road Race
Club: Island Wheelers CC
Coach: Dig Deep Coaching
Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July
Erin Creighton
From: Antrim
Event: Time Trial and Road Race
Club: McConvey Cycles
Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July
Mark McGarry
From: Waterford
Event: Time Trial and Road Race
Club: Dungarvan CC
Competing: Time Trial on Tues 23 July, Road Race on Thurs 25 July
Schedule
|Aoife O’Brien
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|Caoimhe May
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|Erin Creighton
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|Adam Gilsenan
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00
|Darren Rafferty
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00
|Mark McGarry
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00
|Aoife O’Brien
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|Caoimhe May
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|Erin Creighton
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|Adam Gilsenan
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00
|Darren Rafferty
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00
|Mark McGarry
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00