EYOF Team Ireland Gymnastics Squad

GYMNASTICS IN EYOF
What to expect
The gymnastics venue is the National Gymnastics Arena (MGA) which is a bit of a drive from the centre but is close to the Athletes Village.
Team Ireland is represented by two young, talented gymnasts, Caoimhe Donohoe and Eve McGibbon who will compete in the All Around event – which is a combined event comprised of the Balance Beam, a Floor Routine, Uneven Bars and a Vault.
Athletes are given scores based on the difficulty of their routine, and their execution of it, and they have the opportunity to get into finals – both of the overall All-Around finals, and of the individual finals of each event.
Originally Team Ireland also included Galway’s Blaithnead Higgins, who had to withdraw and will now begin her preparation and training for the senior age and prepare for the 2020 Programme.
Athletes
Caoimhe Donohoe
From: Galway
Event: All-Around – Beam, Floor, Uneven Bars, Vault
Club: Renmore Gymnastics Club
Coach: Sally Batley
Competition
|All Around
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|All Around
|24-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|All Around
|25-Jul
|12:00:00
|14:15:00
|FINAL
|Uneven Bars
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Vault
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Beam
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Floor
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
Eve McGibbon
From: Antrim
Event: All-Around – Beam, Floor, Uneven Bars, Vault
Club: Salto Lisburn Gymnastics Club
Coach: Emma Gorman
Competition
|All Around
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|All Around
|24-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|All Around
|25-Jul
|12:00:00
|14:15:00
|FINAL
|Uneven Bars
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Vault
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Beam
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Floor
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
Schedule
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|All Around
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|Eve McGibbon
|All Around
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|All Around
|24-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|Eve McGibbon
|All Around
|24-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|All Around
|25-Jul
|12:00:00
|14:15:00
|FINAL
|Eve McGibbon
|All Around
|25-Jul
|12:00:00
|14:15:00
|FINAL
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|Uneven Bars
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|Vault
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Eve McGibbon
|Uneven Bars
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Eve McGibbon
|Vault
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|Beam
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|Floor
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Eve McGibbon
|Beam
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|Eve McGibbon
|Floor
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL