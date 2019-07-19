Search
EYOF Team Ireland Gymnastics Squad

July 19, 2019

GYMNASTICS IN EYOF

 

What to expect

The gymnastics venue is the National Gymnastics Arena (MGA) which is a bit of a drive from the centre but is close to the Athletes Village.

Team Ireland is represented by two young, talented gymnasts, Caoimhe Donohoe and Eve McGibbon who will compete in the All Around event – which is a combined event comprised of the Balance Beam, a Floor Routine, Uneven Bars and a Vault.

Athletes are given scores based on the difficulty of their routine, and their execution of it, and they have the opportunity to get into finals – both of the overall All-Around finals, and of the individual finals of each event.

Originally Team Ireland also included Galway’s Blaithnead Higgins, who had to withdraw and will now begin her preparation and training for the senior age and prepare for the 2020 Programme.

Athletes

Caoimhe Donohoe

From:  Galway

Event: All-Around – Beam, Floor, Uneven Bars, Vault

Club: Renmore Gymnastics Club

Coach: Sally Batley

 

Eve McGibbon

From:  Antrim

Event: All-Around – Beam, Floor, Uneven Bars, Vault

Club: Salto Lisburn Gymnastics Club

Coach: Emma Gorman

Schedule

 

Caoimhe Donohoe All Around 23-Jul 10:00:00 19:00:00 Qualifying Round
Eve McGibbon All Around 23-Jul 10:00:00 19:00:00 Qualifying Round
Caoimhe Donohoe All Around 24-Jul 10:00:00 19:00:00 Qualifying Round
Eve McGibbon All Around 24-Jul 10:00:00 19:00:00 Qualifying Round
Caoimhe Donohoe All Around 25-Jul 12:00:00 14:15:00 FINAL
Eve McGibbon All Around 25-Jul 12:00:00 14:15:00 FINAL
Caoimhe Donohoe Uneven Bars 26-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL
Caoimhe Donohoe Vault 26-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL
Eve McGibbon Uneven Bars 26-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL
Eve McGibbon Vault 26-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL
Caoimhe Donohoe Beam 27-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL
Caoimhe Donohoe Floor 27-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL
Eve McGibbon Beam 27-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL
Eve McGibbon Floor 27-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL

 

