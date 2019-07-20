EYOF Team Ireland Swimming Squad

What to expect
Two Team Ireland swimmers will be competing at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku – Ellie Mc Kibbon from Ards Amateur Swim Club in Northern Ireland and Molly Marne who competes for Templeogue Swim Club will be in action throughout the week.
In the swimming the athletes compete in the heats of each event, with the top placed swimmers qualifying through to semi-finals and finals.
Both Ellie and Molly achieved their qualifying time for the EYOF following strong performances at the Irish Championships last March and are looking forward to competing in their first multi-sport event in Baku.
Swim Ireland’s ‘In-Touch’ Programme has played a role in introducing Ellie and Molly to the rest of the National Team – with them spending time training with some of the senior athletes who are competing at the World Championships this week.
Athletes
Ellie McKibbin
From: Dundonald
Event: 100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle
Club: Ards Amateur Swim Club
Coach: David Johnson, Andrew Reid (National Coach in Baku)
Competition
|100m Freestyle
|22-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:30:00
|Round 1
|100m Freestyle
|22-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|Semi – Final
|100m Freestyle
|23-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|FINAL
|200m Freestyle
|24-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:30:00
|Round 1
|200m Freestyle
|24-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|Semi – Final
|200m Freestyle
|25-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|FINAL
Event Records:
|Event
|PB
|SB
|Irish Nat Record (Sen)
|Irish Nat Record (Jun)
|100m Freestyle
|58.76
|58.76
|56.19 (Sycerika McMahon)
|57.06 (Sycerika McMahon)
|200m Freestyle
|2.08.02
|2.08.02
|1.59.93 (Michelle Smith)
|2.00.61(Sycerika McMahon)
Molly Mayne
From: Dublin/ Galway/ Dubai
Event: 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke
Club: Templeogue Swim Club/Hamilton Aquatics – Dubai
Coach: Ash Morris
Competition
|200m Breaststroke
|23-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:30:00
|Round 1
|200m Breaststroke
|23-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|Semi – Final
|200m Breaststroke
|24-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|FINAL
|100m Breaststroke
|25-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:30:00
|Round 1
|100m Breaststroke
|25-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|Semi – Final
|100m Breaststroke
|26-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:30:00
|FINAL
Event Records:
|Event
|PB
|SB
|Irish Nat Record (Sen & Jun)
|100m Breaststroke
|1.11.33
|1.11.33
|1:07.10 – (Mona McSharry)
|200m Breaststroke
|2.33.34
|2.33.34
|2.27.44 (Mona McSharry)
