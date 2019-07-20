Search
EYOF Team Ireland Swimming Squad

July 20, 2019

What to expect

Two Team Ireland swimmers will be competing at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku – Ellie Mc Kibbon from Ards Amateur Swim Club in Northern Ireland and Molly Marne who competes for Templeogue Swim Club will be in action throughout the week.

In the swimming the athletes compete in the heats of each event, with the top placed swimmers qualifying through to semi-finals and finals.

Both Ellie and Molly achieved their qualifying time for the EYOF following strong performances at the Irish Championships last March and are looking forward to competing in their first multi-sport event in Baku.

Swim Ireland’s ‘In-Touch’ Programme has played a role in introducing Ellie and Molly to the rest of the National Team – with them spending time training with some of the senior athletes who are competing at the World Championships this week.

Athletes

Ellie McKibbin

From:  Dundonald

Event: 100m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle

Club: Ards Amateur Swim Club

Coach:  David Johnson, Andrew Reid (National Coach in Baku)

Competition

100m Freestyle 22-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1
100m Freestyle 22-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final
100m Freestyle 23-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 FINAL
200m Freestyle 24-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1
200m Freestyle 24-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final
200m Freestyle 25-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 FINAL

 

Event Records:

Event PB SB Irish Nat Record (Sen) Irish Nat Record (Jun)
100m Freestyle 58.76 58.76 56.19 (Sycerika McMahon) 57.06 (Sycerika McMahon)
200m Freestyle 2.08.02 2.08.02 1.59.93 (Michelle Smith) 2.00.61(Sycerika McMahon)

 

Molly Mayne

From:  Dublin/ Galway/ Dubai

Event:  100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke

Club: Templeogue Swim Club/Hamilton Aquatics – Dubai

Coach:  Ash Morris

Competition

200m Breaststroke 23-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1
200m Breaststroke 23-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final
200m Breaststroke 24-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 FINAL
100m Breaststroke 25-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1
100m Breaststroke 25-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final
100m Breaststroke 26-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 FINAL

Event Records:

Event PB SB Irish Nat Record (Sen & Jun)
100m Breaststroke 1.11.33 1.11.33 1:07.10 – (Mona McSharry)
200m Breaststroke 2.33.34 2.33.34 2.27.44 (Mona McSharry)

 

Schedule

 

Name Event Date Session Start Time Session End Time Round
Ellie McKibbin 100m Freestyle 22-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1
Ellie McKibbin 100m Freestyle 22-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final
Molly Mayne 200m Breaststroke 23-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1
Ellie McKibbin 100m Freestyle 23-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 FINAL
Molly Mayne 200m Breaststroke 23-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final
Ellie McKibbin 200m Freestyle 24-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1
Ellie McKibbin 200m Freestyle 24-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final
Molly Mayne 200m Breaststroke 24-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 FINAL
Molly Mayne 100m Breaststroke 25-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1
Ellie McKibbin 200m Freestyle 25-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 FINAL
Molly Mayne 100m Breaststroke 25-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final
Molly Mayne 100m Breaststroke 26-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 FINAL

 

