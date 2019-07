EYOF Team Ireland Tennis Squad

What to expect

The tennis tournaments at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) take place in the Baku Tennis Academy – which was built in 2009. It has hosted Baku Cup WTA tournaments, Men’s and Women’s Pro Circuits and Baku 2017 ISG. There are 12 courts at the Baku Tennis Academy, a central court, six outdoor and five indoor.

Competition at the EYOF are knock out rounds, with Team Ireland being represented by Arthur O’Sullivan in the men’s singles and Cliona Walsh in the women’s singles. Each event has three rounds, quarter finals, semi-finals and finals.

Athletes

Arthur O’Sullivan

From: Waterford

Event: Boy’s Singles

Club: St. Anne’s in Waterford, trains in Mouratoglou Tennis Academy

Boys Singles 22-Jul 09:00:00 20:00:00 Round 1 Boys Singles 23-Jul 09:00:00 19:00:00 Round 2 Boys Singles 24-Jul 09:00:00 17:00:00 Round 3 Boys Singles 25-Jul 09:00:00 11:00:00 Quarter – Final Boys Singles 26-Jul 09:00:00 11:00:00 Semi – Final Boys Singles 27-Jul 09:00:00 12:00:00 FINAL

Cliona Walsh

From: Sligo

Event: Girl’s Singles

Club: Sligo Tennis Club

Girls Singles 22-Jul 09:00:00 20:00:00 Round 1 Girls Singles 23-Jul 09:00:00 19:00:00 Round 2 Girls Singles 24-Jul 09:00:00 17:00:00 Round 3 Girls Singles 25-Jul 09:00:00 11:00:00 Quarter – Final Girls Singles 26-Jul 09:00:00 11:00:00 Semi – Final Girls Singles 27-Jul 09:00:00 12:00:00 FINAL

Schedule