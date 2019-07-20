EYOF Schedule – Day by Day for Team Ireland

Ireland has entered thirty two athletes in five sports at the EYOF in Baku.
Daily Schedule:
|Sport
|Name
|Event
|Date
|Session Start Time
|Session End Time
|Round
|Opponent
|Venue
|Opening Ceremony
|All
|Ceremony
|21-Jul
|20:00:00
|22:00:00
|Baku Crystal Hall
|Tennis
|Arthur O’Sullivan
|Boys Singles
|21-Jul
|09:00:00
|17:00:00
|Round 1
|Danial Ivanov (POR)
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Tennis
|Cliona Walsh
|Girls Singles
|21-Jul
|09:00:00
|17:00:00
|Round 1
|Panna Bartha (HUN)
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Athletics
|Diarmuid O’Connor
|Decathlon 100m
|22-Jul
|09:00:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Swimming
|Ellie McKibbin
|100m Freestyle
|22-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:30:00
|Round 1
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Tennis
|Arthur O’Sullivan
|Boys Singles
|22-Jul
|09:00:00
|20:00:00
|Round 1
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Tennis
|Cliona Walsh
|Girls Singles
|22-Jul
|09:00:00
|20:00:00
|Round 1
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Athletics
|Ciara Sheehy
|Shot Put
|22-Jul
|09:20:00
|Qualifying AB
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Sean Donoghue
|1500m
|22-Jul
|09:25:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Diarmuid O’Connor
|Decathlon Long Jump
|22-Jul
|09:30:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Conor Cusack
|Javelin Throw
|22-Jul
|09:40:00
|10:50:00
|Qualifying AB
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Aimee Hayde
|800m
|22-Jul
|09:50:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|100 m
|22-Jul
|10:20:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Diarmuid O’Connor
|Decathlon Shot Put
|22-Jul
|10:30:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Israel Olatunde
|100m
|22-Jul
|10:50:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Swimming
|Ellie McKibbin
|100m Freestyle
|22-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|Semi – Final
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Athletics
|Diarmuid O’Connor
|Decathlon High Jump
|22-Jul
|18:00:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Caoimhe Cronin
|400 m
|22-Jul
|19:45:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Diarmuid O’Connor
|Decathlon 400m
|22-Jul
|19:45:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Oisin Lane
|10,000m (B) Race Walking
|22-Jul
|20:05:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Diarmuid O’Connor
|Decathlon 110 Hurdles
|23-Jul
|09:00:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Swimming
|Molly Mayne
|200m Breaststroke
|23-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:30:00
|Round 1
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Tennis
|Arthur O’Sullivan
|Boys Singles
|23-Jul
|09:00:00
|19:00:00
|Round 2
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Tennis
|Cliona Walsh
|Girls Singles
|23-Jul
|09:00:00
|19:00:00
|Round 2
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Athletics
|Diarmuid O’Connor
|Decathlon Discus
|23-Jul
|09:45:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Robert McDonnell
|400m
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Cycling
|Aoife O’Brien
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Cycling
|Caoimhe May
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Cycling
|Erin Creighton
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Gymnastics
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|All Around
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Gymnastics
|Eve McGibbon
|All Around
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Athletics
|Diarmuid O’Connor
|Decathlon Pole Vault
|23-Jul
|11:25:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Cycling
|Adam Gilsenan
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Cycling
|Darren Rafferty
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Cycling
|Mark McGarry
|Individual Time Trial
|23-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Swimming
|Ellie McKibbin
|100m Freestyle
|23-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|FINAL
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Swimming
|Molly Mayne
|200m Breaststroke
|23-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|Semi – Final
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Athletics
|Diarmuid O’Connor
|Decathlon Javelin
|23-Jul
|18:00:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Ciara Sheehy
|Shot Put
|23-Jul
|18:20:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|100 m
|23-Jul
|18:30:00
|Semi – Final
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Israel Olatunde
|100m
|23-Jul
|18:50:00
|Semi – Final
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Conor Cusack
|Javelin Throw
|23-Jul
|19:30:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Diarmuid O’Connor
|Decathlon 1500m
|23-Jul
|19:50:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|100 m
|23-Jul
|20:35:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Israel Olatunde
|100m
|23-Jul
|20:50:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Swimming
|Ellie McKibbin
|200m Freestyle
|24-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:30:00
|Round 1
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Tennis
|Arthur O’Sullivan
|Boys Singles
|24-Jul
|09:00:00
|17:00:00
|Round 3
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Tennis
|Cliona Walsh
|Girls Singles
|24-Jul
|09:00:00
|17:00:00
|Round 3
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Athletics
|Sean Maher
|Hammer Throw
|24-Jul
|09:05:00
|Qualifying AB
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Cian Dunne
|400m Hurdles
|24-Jul
|09:25:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|200 m
|24-Jul
|09:55:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Gymnastics
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|All Around
|24-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Gymnastics
|Eve McGibbon
|All Around
|24-Jul
|10:00:00
|19:00:00
|Qualifying Round
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Athletics
|Charles Okafor
|200m
|24-Jul
|10:30:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Swimming
|Ellie McKibbin
|200m Freestyle
|24-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|Semi – Final
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Swimming
|Molly Mayne
|200m Breaststroke
|24-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|FINAL
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Athletics
|Caoimhe Cronin
|400 m
|24-Jul
|18:50:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Sean Donoghue
|1500m
|24-Jul
|19:30:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Aimee Hayde
|800m
|24-Jul
|19:55:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Swimming
|Molly Mayne
|100m Breaststroke
|25-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:30:00
|Round 1
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Tennis
|Arthur O’Sullivan
|Boys Singles
|25-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:00:00
|Quarter – Final
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Tennis
|Cliona Walsh
|Girls Singles
|25-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:00:00
|Quarter – Final
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Athletics
|Aoife O’Sullivan
|High Jump
|25-Jul
|09:40:00
|Qualifying AB
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Ava O’Connor
|1500m
|25-Jul
|09:40:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Cycling
|Aoife O’Brien
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Cycling
|Caoimhe May
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Cycling
|Erin Creighton
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|10:00:00
|12:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Athletics
|Tommy Connolly
|800m
|25-Jul
|10:05:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|200 m
|25-Jul
|11:10:00
|Semi – Final
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Charles Okafor
|200m
|25-Jul
|11:30:00
|Semi – Final
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Gymnastics
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|All Around
|25-Jul
|12:00:00
|14:15:00
|FINAL
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Gymnastics
|Eve McGibbon
|All Around
|25-Jul
|12:00:00
|14:15:00
|FINAL
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Cycling
|Adam Gilsenan
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Cycling
|Darren Rafferty
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Cycling
|Mark McGarry
|Individual Road Race
|25-Jul
|17:00:00
|19:30:00
|FINAL
|Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
|Swimming
|Ellie McKibbin
|200m Freestyle
|25-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|FINAL
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Swimming
|Molly Mayne
|100m Breaststroke
|25-Jul
|17:00:00
|20:00:00
|Semi – Final
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Athletics
|Sean Maher
|Hammer Throw
|25-Jul
|18:00:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Robert McDonnell
|400m
|25-Jul
|19:45:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Roisin O’Reilly
|2000m Steeplechase
|25-Jul
|20:05:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|200 m
|25-Jul
|20:30:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Charles Okafor
|200m
|25-Jul
|20:50:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Swimming
|Molly Mayne
|100m Breaststroke
|26-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:30:00
|FINAL
|Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
|Tennis
|Arthur O’Sullivan
|Boys Singles
|26-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:00:00
|Semi – Final
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Tennis
|Cliona Walsh
|Girls Singles
|26-Jul
|09:00:00
|11:00:00
|Semi – Final
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Gymnastics
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|Uneven Bars
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Gymnastics
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|Vault
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Gymnastics
|Eve McGibbon
|Uneven Bars
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Gymnastics
|Eve McGibbon
|Vault
|26-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Athletics
|Cian Dunne
|400m Hurdles
|26-Jul
|18:30:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Aimee Hayde
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|26-Jul
|18:50:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Ava O’Connor
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|26-Jul
|18:50:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Caoimhe Cronin
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|26-Jul
|18:50:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|Medley relay
|26-Jul
|18:50:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Charles Okafor
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|26-Jul
|19:15:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Cian Dunne
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|26-Jul
|19:15:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Israel Olatunde
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|26-Jul
|19:15:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Robert McDonnell
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|26-Jul
|19:15:00
|Round 1
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Michael Morgan
|3000m
|26-Jul
|19:45:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Emily MacHugh
|5000m (G) Race Walking
|26-Jul
|20:15:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Tennis
|Arthur O’Sullivan
|Boys Singles
|27-Jul
|09:00:00
|12:00:00
|FINAL
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Tennis
|Cliona Walsh
|Girls Singles
|27-Jul
|09:00:00
|12:00:00
|FINAL
|Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
|Athletics
|Aoife O’Sullivan
|High Jump
|27-Jul
|09:00:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Gymnastics
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|Beam
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Gymnastics
|Caoimhe Donohoe
|Floor
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Gymnastics
|Eve McGibbon
|Beam
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Gymnastics
|Eve McGibbon
|Floor
|27-Jul
|14:00:00
|16:00:00
|FINAL
|National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
|Athletics
|John Fanning
|2000m Steeplechase
|27-Jul
|18:40:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Ava O’Connor
|1500m
|27-Jul
|19:00:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Tommy Connolly
|800m
|27-Jul
|19:15:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Aimee Hayde
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|27-Jul
|19:35:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Ava O’Connor
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|27-Jul
|19:35:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Caoimhe Cronin
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|27-Jul
|19:35:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|Medley relay
|27-Jul
|19:35:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Charles Okafor
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|27-Jul
|19:55:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Cian Dunne
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|27-Jul
|19:55:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Israel Olatunde
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|27-Jul
|19:55:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Athletics
|Robert McDonnell
|Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m)
|27-Jul
|19:55:00
|FINAL
|Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
|Closing Ceremony
|All
|Ceremony
|27-Jul
|Baku Crystal Hall