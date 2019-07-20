Search
EYOF Schedule – Day by Day for Team Ireland

July 20, 2019

Ireland has entered thirty two athletes in five sports at the EYOF in Baku.

Daily Schedule:

 

Sport Name Event Date Session Start Time Session End Time Round Opponent Venue
Opening Ceremony All Ceremony 21-Jul 20:00:00 22:00:00 Baku Crystal Hall
Tennis Arthur O’Sullivan Boys Singles 21-Jul 09:00:00 17:00:00 Round 1 Danial Ivanov (POR) Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Tennis Cliona Walsh Girls Singles 21-Jul 09:00:00 17:00:00 Round 1 Panna Bartha (HUN) Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Athletics Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon 100m 22-Jul 09:00:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Swimming Ellie McKibbin 100m Freestyle 22-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1 Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Tennis Arthur O’Sullivan Boys Singles 22-Jul 09:00:00 20:00:00 Round 1 Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Tennis Cliona Walsh Girls Singles 22-Jul 09:00:00 20:00:00 Round 1 Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Athletics Ciara Sheehy Shot Put 22-Jul 09:20:00 Qualifying AB Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Sean Donoghue 1500m 22-Jul 09:25:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon Long Jump 22-Jul 09:30:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Conor Cusack Javelin Throw 22-Jul 09:40:00 10:50:00 Qualifying AB Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Aimee Hayde 800m 22-Jul 09:50:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Rhasidat Adeleke 100 m 22-Jul 10:20:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon Shot Put 22-Jul 10:30:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Israel Olatunde 100m 22-Jul 10:50:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Swimming Ellie McKibbin 100m Freestyle 22-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Athletics Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon High Jump 22-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Caoimhe Cronin 400 m 22-Jul 19:45:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon 400m 22-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Oisin Lane 10,000m (B) Race Walking 22-Jul 20:05:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon 110 Hurdles 23-Jul 09:00:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Swimming Molly Mayne 200m Breaststroke 23-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1 Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Tennis Arthur O’Sullivan Boys Singles 23-Jul 09:00:00 19:00:00 Round 2 Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Tennis Cliona Walsh Girls Singles 23-Jul 09:00:00 19:00:00 Round 2 Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Athletics Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon Discus 23-Jul 09:45:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Robert McDonnell 400m 23-Jul 10:00:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Cycling Aoife O’Brien Individual Time Trial 23-Jul 10:00:00 12:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Cycling Caoimhe May Individual Time Trial 23-Jul 10:00:00 12:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Cycling Erin Creighton Individual Time Trial 23-Jul 10:00:00 12:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Gymnastics Caoimhe Donohoe All Around 23-Jul 10:00:00 19:00:00 Qualifying Round National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Gymnastics Eve McGibbon All Around 23-Jul 10:00:00 19:00:00 Qualifying Round National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Athletics Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon Pole Vault 23-Jul 11:25:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Cycling Adam Gilsenan Individual Time Trial 23-Jul 17:00:00 19:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Cycling Darren Rafferty Individual Time Trial 23-Jul 17:00:00 19:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Cycling Mark McGarry Individual Time Trial 23-Jul 17:00:00 19:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Swimming Ellie McKibbin 100m Freestyle 23-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 FINAL Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Swimming Molly Mayne 200m Breaststroke 23-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Athletics Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon Javelin 23-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Ciara Sheehy Shot Put 23-Jul 18:20:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Rhasidat Adeleke 100 m 23-Jul 18:30:00 Semi – Final Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Israel Olatunde 100m 23-Jul 18:50:00 Semi – Final Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Conor Cusack Javelin Throw 23-Jul 19:30:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon 1500m 23-Jul 19:50:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Rhasidat Adeleke 100 m 23-Jul 20:35:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Israel Olatunde 100m 23-Jul 20:50:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Swimming Ellie McKibbin 200m Freestyle 24-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1 Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Tennis Arthur O’Sullivan Boys Singles 24-Jul 09:00:00 17:00:00 Round 3 Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Tennis Cliona Walsh Girls Singles 24-Jul 09:00:00 17:00:00 Round 3 Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Athletics Sean Maher Hammer Throw 24-Jul 09:05:00 Qualifying AB Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Cian Dunne 400m Hurdles 24-Jul 09:25:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Rhasidat Adeleke 200 m 24-Jul 09:55:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Gymnastics Caoimhe Donohoe All Around 24-Jul 10:00:00 19:00:00 Qualifying Round National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Gymnastics Eve McGibbon All Around 24-Jul 10:00:00 19:00:00 Qualifying Round National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Athletics Charles Okafor 200m 24-Jul 10:30:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Swimming Ellie McKibbin 200m Freestyle 24-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Swimming Molly Mayne 200m Breaststroke 24-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 FINAL Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Athletics Caoimhe Cronin 400 m 24-Jul 18:50:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Sean Donoghue 1500m 24-Jul 19:30:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Aimee Hayde 800m 24-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Swimming Molly Mayne 100m Breaststroke 25-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 Round 1 Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Tennis Arthur O’Sullivan Boys Singles 25-Jul 09:00:00 11:00:00 Quarter – Final Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Tennis Cliona Walsh Girls Singles 25-Jul 09:00:00 11:00:00 Quarter – Final Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Athletics Aoife O’Sullivan High Jump 25-Jul 09:40:00 Qualifying AB Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Ava O’Connor 1500m 25-Jul 09:40:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Cycling Aoife O’Brien Individual Road Race 25-Jul 10:00:00 12:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Cycling Caoimhe May Individual Road Race 25-Jul 10:00:00 12:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Cycling Erin Creighton Individual Road Race 25-Jul 10:00:00 12:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Athletics Tommy Connolly 800m 25-Jul 10:05:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Rhasidat Adeleke 200 m 25-Jul 11:10:00 Semi – Final Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Charles Okafor 200m 25-Jul 11:30:00 Semi – Final Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Gymnastics Caoimhe Donohoe All Around 25-Jul 12:00:00 14:15:00 FINAL National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Gymnastics Eve McGibbon All Around 25-Jul 12:00:00 14:15:00 FINAL National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Cycling Adam Gilsenan Individual Road Race 25-Jul 17:00:00 19:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Cycling Darren Rafferty Individual Road Race 25-Jul 17:00:00 19:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Cycling Mark McGarry Individual Road Race 25-Jul 17:00:00 19:30:00 FINAL Velopark and City Roads (VEL)
Swimming Ellie McKibbin 200m Freestyle 25-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 FINAL Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Swimming Molly Mayne 100m Breaststroke 25-Jul 17:00:00 20:00:00 Semi – Final Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Athletics Sean Maher Hammer Throw 25-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Robert McDonnell 400m 25-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Roisin O’Reilly 2000m Steeplechase 25-Jul 20:05:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Rhasidat Adeleke 200 m 25-Jul 20:30:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Charles Okafor 200m 25-Jul 20:50:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Swimming Molly Mayne 100m Breaststroke 26-Jul 09:00:00 11:30:00 FINAL Baku Aquatics Center (BAC)
Tennis Arthur O’Sullivan Boys Singles 26-Jul 09:00:00 11:00:00 Semi – Final Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Tennis Cliona Walsh Girls Singles 26-Jul 09:00:00 11:00:00 Semi – Final Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Gymnastics Caoimhe Donohoe Uneven Bars 26-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Gymnastics Caoimhe Donohoe Vault 26-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Gymnastics Eve McGibbon Uneven Bars 26-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Gymnastics Eve McGibbon Vault 26-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Athletics Cian Dunne 400m Hurdles 26-Jul 18:30:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Aimee Hayde Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Ava O’Connor Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Caoimhe Cronin Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Rhasidat Adeleke Medley relay 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Charles Okafor Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Cian Dunne Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Israel Olatunde Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Robert McDonnell Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1 Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Michael Morgan 3000m 26-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Emily MacHugh 5000m (G) Race Walking 26-Jul 20:15:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Tennis Arthur O’Sullivan Boys Singles 27-Jul 09:00:00 12:00:00 FINAL Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Tennis Cliona Walsh Girls Singles 27-Jul 09:00:00 12:00:00 FINAL Baku Tennis Academy (BTA)
Athletics Aoife O’Sullivan High Jump 27-Jul 09:00:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Gymnastics Caoimhe Donohoe Beam 27-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Gymnastics Caoimhe Donohoe Floor 27-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Gymnastics Eve McGibbon Beam 27-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Gymnastics Eve McGibbon Floor 27-Jul 14:00:00 16:00:00 FINAL National Gymnastics Arena (MGA)
Athletics John Fanning 2000m Steeplechase 27-Jul 18:40:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Ava O’Connor 1500m 27-Jul 19:00:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Tommy Connolly 800m 27-Jul 19:15:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Aimee Hayde Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Ava O’Connor Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Caoimhe Cronin Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Rhasidat Adeleke Medley relay 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Charles Okafor Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Cian Dunne Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Israel Olatunde Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Athletics Robert McDonnell Medley relay (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL Tofig Bahramov Stadium (TBS)
Closing Ceremony All Ceremony 27-Jul Baku Crystal Hall
