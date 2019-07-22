EYOF 22 JULY – DAILY ROUND UP

It was a busy day for Team Ireland at the EYOF in Baku with Athletics, Swimming and Tennis all featuring on the schedule:

06:00 SWIMMING Ellie McKibbin 100m Freestyle

06:00 TENNIS Arthur O’Sullivan Boy’s Singles

06:00 ATHLETICS Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon (throughout day)

06:20 ATHLETICS Ciara Sheehy Shot Put

06:50 ATHLETICS Aimee Hayde 800m

07:20 ATHLETICS Rhasidat Adeleke 100m

07:50 ATHLETICS Israel Olatunde 100m

09:00 TENNIS Cliona Walsh Girl’s Singles

09:30 GYMNASTICS Podium Eve McGibbon, Caoimhe Donohoe

15:55 ATHLETICS Caoimhe Cronin 400m

17:05 ATHLETICS Oisin Lane 10km Race Walk