DAILY SCHEDULE 23 JULY

It is a busy day for Team Ireland on Tuesday 23 July at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku, with athletes competing in Athletics, Cycling and Swimming.

The EYOF is a multi-sport event for athletes aged 13-18 and takes place every two years. It is run by the European Olympic Committees, and this year’s event is hosted by Baku, with many of the events taking place in the same venues that were used in the inaugural European Games in 2015.

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS WHEN AVAILABLE:

06:00 ATHLETICS Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon (throughout day)

07:06 SWIMMING Molly Mayne 200m Breast

07:09 CYCLING Aoife O’Brien Girl’s Time Trials

07:33 CYCLING Caoimhe May Girl’s Time Trials

07:40 ATHLETICS Robert McDonnell 400

08:01 CYCLING Erin Creighton Girl’s Time Trials

14:13 CYCLING Darren Rafferty Boy’s Time Trial

14:43 CYCLING Adam Gilsenan Boy’s Time Trial

15:20 ATHLETICS Ciara Sheehy Shot Put FINAL

15:45 CYCLING Mark McGarry Boy’s Time Trial

16:30 ATHLETICS Conor Cusack Javelin Final

17:34 ATHLETICS Rhasidat Adeleke 100 Final

17:34 ATHLETICS Israel Olatunde 100 Final