ADELEKE QUALIFIES FOR FINAL IN 200M, SWIMMING PB FOR MCKIBBIN

Following her sensational gold medal last night in the 100m, Rhasidat Adeleke was in action again this morning at the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku. The Dubliner dominated her heat in the Girl’s 200m to win with a time of 24.36, booking her place in tomorrow’s final with the joint second fastest time.

The EYOF is a European event for athletes aged 14-18 that runs every two years, and Team Ireland is represented by thirty-two athletes across five sports. Baku is hosting the 2019 edition which runs from the 21 – 27 July.

Tofiq Bahranov Stadium was busy on the third day of Irish action for Irish athletes, with mixed fortunes across the team. In the Boy’s 200m Charles Okafor, competing in his first major games, finished sixth in his heat with a time of 22.85.

“It was a good race, it wasn’t my best race, but it is what it is,” the motivated Westmeath athlete said after the race. “You’re running against talented people top athletes from other countries, it’s a very good experience. I’m happy to represent Ireland, to represent my own country, it’s such an honour. It’s my first season to represent Ireland I am just so grateful for that.”

In the second heat of the Boy’s 400m Hurdles, Cian Dunne was disappointed with his fifth place finish in 59.25 saying, “I missed pretty much every hurdle, I had no energy, it just went wrong. It’s been a great experience, and great to get a chance like this and take everything on board that I’ve learnt.”

Hammer Thrower Sean Maher had to settle for 13th in his event, with 56.48, outside his personal best. “I’m severely disappointed and I knew I could perform a lot better than 56m – that’s 12m off what I know what I can throw. But when you’re here you need to compete with the big boys – you need to get a throw in in the first three or you’re not going anywhere.

“I take so much with me, simple things that you can take to the next step and it really helps you bring up your game. I definitely want to come back – the World U20s in Kenya next year, that’s where I know I’m going to show out.”

In the pool, swimmer Ellie McKibbin raced a personal best time in the Girl’s 200m Freestyle to finish eighth in her heat. Her time of 2.07.81 was not enough to advance to the next round. There will be more action in the pool later today, though, when McKibbin’s teammate Molly Mayne competes in the Girl’s 200m Breaststroke, an event in which she has qualified as the third fastest qualifier.

In athletics Aimee Hayde competes in the final of the Girl’s 800m, after qualifying straight from her heat earlier this week, and Sean Donoghue makes his EYOF debut in the 1500m later today.

Gymnasts Caoimhe Donohoe and Eve McGibbon make their debut also at the EYOF this afternoon. Galway’s Renmore Gymnastics Club gymnast Donohoe will take on the All-Around, while Salto Lisburn Gymnastic Club’s McGibbon competes on the Floor. Both start in Subdivision ¾.

The daily schedule of Team Ireland in Baku can be found HERE

Morning Results

SWIMMING Ellie McKibbin 200 Freestyle 8th in heat (2.07.81)

ATHLETICS Sean Maher Hammer Throw 13th (56.48)

ATHLETICS Cian Dunne 400m Hurdles 5th in heat (59.25)

ATHLETICS Rhasidat Adeleke 200m 1st in heat (24.36)

ATHLETICS Charles Okafor 200m 6th in heat (22.85)

STILL TO COME TODAY

GYMNASTICS Caoimhe Donohoe All Around

GYMNASTICS Eve McGibbon Floor

SWIMMING Molly Mayne 200 Breast Final

ATHLETICS Sean Donoghue 1500m

ATHLETICS Aimee Hayde 800m FINAL