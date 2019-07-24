BRILLIANT BRONZE IN BAKU FOR MOLLY MAYNE

Molly Mayne has won a bronze medal in the Girl’s 200m Breaststroke at the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku today. The Templeogue Swimming Club swimmer qualified for the final with the third fastest time and held that position throughout the 200m.

The EYOF is a European event for athletes aged 14-18 that runs every two years, and Team Ireland is represented by thirty-two athletes across five sports. Baku is hosting the 2019 edition which runs from the 21 – 27 July.

“It feels great – I’m so happy it’s all I wanted, so it’s the best,” an elated Mayne said after the race. The Dubai based swimmer hadn’t realised she won the bronze on the lane, “At first I thought I was fourth but then I looked again and saw that I got the bronze and I was just so happy!”

Racing a controlled race, Mayne executed the perfect plan, “I went out efficient and controlled trying to build into the wall a little bit. My coach said my turns were the quickest, so I tried to keep that, and I worked my pull outs on every turn. The second 50 I built it a bit, third 50 I pushed it and had a hard build, and the last 50 I just rang it back and gave it my all. On the third 50 I saw the girl next to me in lane two, I knew she was on my feet, so I just tried to get power out of every kick and gave it my all.”

Mayne will be in action again tomorrow morning, competing in the 100m Breaststroke.

Gymnasts Caoimhe Donohoe and Eve McKibbin also made their EYOF debut in Baku. The youngest members of Team Ireland, savouring the occasion. From Galway, Donohoe finished 63rd in the All Around – scoring particularly high in the beam with 11.80, ranked 28th. Eve McGibbon competed in the Floor Routine only, where she finished 75th.

This year’s event for the gymnasts was all about gaining experience, and both of them relished the experience. “The floor went really well, considering yesterday in the podium it wasn’t the best,” Donohoe said after the competition. “I was able to land my double back which was a big thing for me. My beam went really well, I was happy with the beam.”

Back on the track Sean Donoghue finished 6th in the Boy’s 1500m, knocking thres seconds off his personal best time, crossing the line in 3.58.15. Delighted with his result Donoghue said, “It was fairly quick from the start, the lads were going at a quick pace, I tried to hang on for as long as I could and that was my plan – to hang on and try to get a PB.”

In athletics Aimee Hayde finished sixth in the 800m Final. The Tipperary runner qualified earlier this week, finishing second in her heat, and had her eyes on a higher place.

“I am really disappointed, I’m a bit raw now, but tomorrow I’ll realise that I actually came sixth in Europe,” Hayde said after the race in which she started strong, “It was going well for the first 400 and then I got boxed in and I wasn’t mentally prepared for that and I know it’s something I can work on, and hopefully next year.

“I’m only under 17, so I’ll have the under 18s next year, and hopefully I will do well there. It was a great experience – getting thrown against those girls, Sophia Volkmer (Germany) the girl who won it, she’s number one in Europe – it was an honour to race her.”

Tomorrow will see Molly Mayne compete in the 100m Breaststroke in the morning, followed by track action with Rhasidat Adeleke, Aoife O’Sullivan, Tommy Connolly and Roisin O’Reilly. The cyclists will tackle the Road Races also.

