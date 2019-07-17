Search
EYOF Team Ireland Athletics Squad

July 17, 2019

ABOUT ATHLETICS IN BAKU

The athletics venue in Baku is the Tofiq Bahramov Stagium (TBS) which was built in 1951 and has a capacity of 29,800. It was extensively renovated and reopened in 2012 and a stone’s throw from the heart of the city.

At the EYOF there will be competitions in 40 different athletics events, and Team Ireland are expected to be competitive across them – with the Irish qualifying standard for Baku set high.

The athletics team is on the most part a young and vibrant group with the primary aim of learning, developing and gaining multi-sport experience. Most of them have competed on an international stage, but for most this will be the biggest competition to date.

At the last EYOF in Gyor 2017 Ciara Sheehy and Rhasidat Adeleke competed, with Rhasidat coming home with a silver medal in the 200m and a bronze in the team 4 x 100m Relay.

Team Ireland in Gyor enjoyed good success with the Athletics team coming home with medals in five events – Sarah Healy won gold in the Girl’s 1500m, Rhasidat Adeleke won Silver in the Girl’s 200m, Patience Jumbo-Gula won bronze in the Girl’s 100m, Jade Williams won bronze in the Girl’s Hammer Throw, and the Girl’s 4 x 100m Relay Team of Rhasidat, Patience, Niamh Foley and Miriam Daly won bronze.

Athletes

Aimee Hayde

From: Co. Tipperary

Event: 800m

Club: Newport Athletic Club

Coach: Anne Fagan

Competing

800m 22-Jul 09:50:00 Round 1
800m 24-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL
Medley relay 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1
Medley relay 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL

Aoife O’Sullivan

From: Co. Cork

Event: High Jump

Club: Liscarroll AC

Coach: Martin O’Sullivan

Competing

High Jump 25-Jul 09:40:00 Qualifying AB
High Jump 27-Jul 09:00:00 FINAL

 

Ava O’Connor

From: Co. Laois

Event: 1500m

Club: Tullamore Harriers

Coach: Damian Lawlor

Competing

1500m 25-Jul 09:40:00 Round 1
Medley relay 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1
1500m 27-Jul 19:00:00 FINAL
Medley relay 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL

Caoimhe Cronin

From: Co. Kildare

Event: 400m, Medley Relay Panel

Club: Le Cheile AC

Coach: Lisa Dixon

Competing

400 m 22-Jul 19:45:00 Round 1
400 m 24-Jul 18:50:00 FINAL
Medley relay 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1
Medley relay 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL

Charles Okafor

From: Co. Westmeath

Event: 200m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Club: Mullingar

Coach: Greg Duggan

Competing

200m 24-Jul 10:30:00 Round 1
200m 25-Jul 11:30:00 Semi – Final
200m 25-Jul 20:50:00 FINAL
Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1
Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL

Cian Dunne

From: Co. Dublin

Event: 400m hurdles, Medley Relay

Club: DSD

Coach: Liz and Shireen McDonagh

Competing

400m Hurdles 24-Jul 09:25:00 Round 1
400m Hurdles 26-Jul 18:30:00 FINAL
Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1
Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL

 

Ciara Sheehy

From: Co. Cork

Event: Shot Put

Club: Emerald

Coach: Robert Sheehy

Competing

Shot Put 22-Jul 09:20:00 Qualifying AB
Shot Put 23-Jul 18:20:00 FINAL

Conor Cusack

From: Co. Mayo

Event: Javelin Throw

Club: Lake District

Coach: Padraic Joyce

Competing

Javelin Throw 22-Jul 09:40:00 10:50:00 Qualifying AB
Javelin Throw 23-Jul 19:30:00

 

Diarmuid O’Connor

From: Co. Cork

Event: Decathlon

Club: Bandon

Coach: Frank Stam

Competing

Decathlon 100m 22-Jul 09:00:00 FINAL
Decathlon Long Jump 22-Jul 09:30:00 FINAL
Decathlon Shot Put 22-Jul 10:30:00 FINAL
Decathlon High Jump 22-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL
Decathlon 400m 22-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL
Decathlon 110 Hurdles 23-Jul 09:00:00 FINAL
Decathlon Discus 23-Jul 09:45:00 FINAL
Decathlon Pole Vault 23-Jul 11:25:00 FINAL
Decathlon Javelin 23-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL
Decathlon 1500m 23-Jul 19:50:00 FINAL

 

Emily MacHugh

From: Co. Kildare

Event: 5000m Race Walking

Club: Naas

Coach: Sandra O’Neill & Brian Dowling

Competing

5000m (G) Race Walking 26-Jul 20:15:00 FINAL

 

Israel Olatunde

From: Co. Louth

Event: 100m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Club: Dundealgan

Coach: Gerry McArdle

Competing

100m 22-Jul 10:50:00 Round 1
100m 23-Jul 18:50:00 Semi – Final
100m 23-Jul 20:50:00 FINAL
Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1
Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL

 

John Fanning

From: Co. Dublin

Event: 2000m Steeplechase

Club: Skerries

Coach: Ronan Duggan

Competing

2000m Steeplechase 27-Jul 18:40:00 FINAL

 

 

Michael Morgan

From: Co. Sligo

Event: 3000m

Club: Sligo

Coach: Dermot McDermott

Competing

3000m 26-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL

 

 

Oisin Lane

 

From: Co. Westmeath

Event: 10000m Race Walking

Club: Mullingar

Coach: Michael Lane

Competing

10,000m (B) Race Walking 22-Jul 20:05:00 FINAL

 

Rhasidat Adeleke

From: Co. Dublin

Event: 100m, 200m

Club: Tallaght

Coach: Daniel Kilgallon

Competing

100 m 22-Jul 10:20:00 Round 1
100 m 23-Jul 18:30:00 Semi – Final
100 m 23-Jul 20:35:00 FINAL
200 m 24-Jul 09:55:00 Round 1
200 m 25-Jul 11:10:00 Semi – Final
200 m 25-Jul 20:30:00 FINAL

 

Robert McDonnell

From: Co. Galway

Event: 400m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Club: Galway

Coach: Brendan Glynn

Competing

400m 23-Jul 10:00:00 Round 1
400m 25-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL
Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1
Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL

 

Roisin O’Reilly

From: Co. Wexford

Event: 2000m Steeplechase

Club: Menapians

Coach: Mick McKeown

Competing

2000m Steeplechase 25-Jul 20:05:00 FINAL

 

 

 

Sean Maher

From: Co. Dublin

Event: Hammer Throw

Club: Raheny Shamrocks

Coach: George Eyres

Competing

Hammer Throw 24-Jul 09:05:00 Qualifying AB
Hammer Throw 25-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL

 

Sean Donoghue

From: Co. Dublin

Event: 1500m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Club: Celtic DCH

Coach: Mary McKenna

Competing

1500m 22-Jul 09:25:00 Round 1
1500m 24-Jul 19:30:00 FINAL

Tommy Connolly

From: Co. Cork

Event: 800m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Club: Leevale

Coach: Ken Nason

Competing

800m 25-Jul 10:05:00 Round 1
800m 27-Jul 19:15:00 FINAL

 

DAILY Schedule

 

Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon 100m 22-Jul 09:00:00 FINAL
Ciara Sheehy Shot Put 22-Jul 09:20:00 Qualifying AB
Sean Donoghue 1500m 22-Jul 09:25:00 Round 1
Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon Long Jump 22-Jul 09:30:00 FINAL
Conor Cusack Javelin Throw 22-Jul 09:40:00 Qualifying AB
Aimee Hayde 800m 22-Jul 09:50:00 Round 1
Rhasidat Adeleke 100 m 22-Jul 10:20:00 Round 1
Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon Shot Put 22-Jul 10:30:00 FINAL
Israel Olatunde 100m 22-Jul 10:50:00 Round 1
Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon High Jump 22-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL
Caoimhe Cronin 400 m 22-Jul 19:45:00 Round 1
Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon 400m 22-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL
Oisin Lane 10,000m (B) Race Walking 22-Jul 20:05:00 FINAL
Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon 110 Hurdles 23-Jul 09:00:00 FINAL
Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon Discus 23-Jul 09:45:00 FINAL
Robert McDonnell 400m 23-Jul 10:00:00 Round 1
Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon Pole Vault 23-Jul 11:25:00 FINAL
Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon Javelin 23-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL
Ciara Sheehy Shot Put 23-Jul 18:20:00 FINAL
Rhasidat Adeleke 100 m 23-Jul 18:30:00 Semi – Final
Israel Olatunde 100m 23-Jul 18:50:00 Semi – Final
Conor Cusack Javelin Throw 23-Jul 19:30:00 FINAL
Diarmuid O’Connor Decathlon 1500m 23-Jul 19:50:00 FINAL
Rhasidat Adeleke 100 m 23-Jul 20:35:00 FINAL
Israel Olatunde 100m 23-Jul 20:50:00 FINAL
Sean Maher Hammer Throw 24-Jul 09:05:00 Qualifying AB
Cian Dunne 400m Hurdles 24-Jul 09:25:00 Round 1
Rhasidat Adeleke 200 m 24-Jul 09:55:00 Round 1
Charles Okafor 200m 24-Jul 10:30:00 Round 1
Caoimhe Cronin 400 m 24-Jul 18:50:00 FINAL
Sean Donoghue 1500m 24-Jul 19:30:00 FINAL
Aimee Hayde 800m 24-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL
Aoife O’Sullivan High Jump 25-Jul 09:40:00 Qualifying AB
Ava O’Connor 1500m 25-Jul 09:40:00 Round 1
Tommy Connolly 800m 25-Jul 10:05:00 Round 1
Rhasidat Adeleke 200 m 25-Jul 11:10:00 Semi – Final
Charles Okafor 200m 25-Jul 11:30:00 Semi – Final
Sean Maher Hammer Throw 25-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL
Robert McDonnell 400m 25-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL
Roisin O’Reilly 2000m Steeplechase 25-Jul 20:05:00 FINAL
Rhasidat Adeleke 200 m 25-Jul 20:30:00 FINAL
Charles Okafor 200m 25-Jul 20:50:00 FINAL
Cian Dunne 400m Hurdles 26-Jul 18:30:00 FINAL
Aimee Hayde Medley relay 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1
Ava O’Connor Medley relay 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1
Caoimhe Cronin Medley relay 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1
Rhasidat Adeleke Medley relay 26-Jul 18:50:00 Round 1
Charles Okafor Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1
Cian Dunne Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1
Israel Olatunde Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1
Robert McDonnell Medley relay 26-Jul 19:15:00 Round 1
Michael Morgan 3000m 26-Jul 19:45:00 FINAL
Emily MacHugh 5000m (G) Race Walking 26-Jul 20:15:00 FINAL
Aoife O’Sullivan High Jump 27-Jul 18:00:00 FINAL
John Fanning 2000m Steeplechase 27-Jul 18:40:00 FINAL
Ava O’Connor 1500m 27-Jul 19:00:00 FINAL
Tommy Connolly 800m 27-Jul 19:15:00 FINAL
Aimee Hayde Medley relay 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL
Ava O’Connor Medley relay 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL
Caoimhe Cronin Medley relay 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL
Rhasidat Adeleke Medley relay 27-Jul 19:35:00 FINAL
Charles Okafor Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL
Cian Dunne Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL
Israel Olatunde Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL
Robert McDonnell Medley relay 27-Jul 19:55:00 FINAL

 

