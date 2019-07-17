EYOF Team Ireland Athletics Squad

ABOUT ATHLETICS IN BAKU
The athletics venue in Baku is the Tofiq Bahramov Stagium (TBS) which was built in 1951 and has a capacity of 29,800. It was extensively renovated and reopened in 2012 and a stone’s throw from the heart of the city.
At the EYOF there will be competitions in 40 different athletics events, and Team Ireland are expected to be competitive across them – with the Irish qualifying standard for Baku set high.
The athletics team is on the most part a young and vibrant group with the primary aim of learning, developing and gaining multi-sport experience. Most of them have competed on an international stage, but for most this will be the biggest competition to date.
At the last EYOF in Gyor 2017 Ciara Sheehy and Rhasidat Adeleke competed, with Rhasidat coming home with a silver medal in the 200m and a bronze in the team 4 x 100m Relay.
Team Ireland in Gyor enjoyed good success with the Athletics team coming home with medals in five events – Sarah Healy won gold in the Girl’s 1500m, Rhasidat Adeleke won Silver in the Girl’s 200m, Patience Jumbo-Gula won bronze in the Girl’s 100m, Jade Williams won bronze in the Girl’s Hammer Throw, and the Girl’s 4 x 100m Relay Team of Rhasidat, Patience, Niamh Foley and Miriam Daly won bronze.
Athletes
Aimee Hayde
From: Co. Tipperary
Event: 800m
Club: Newport Athletic Club
Coach: Anne Fagan
Competing
|800m
|22-Jul
|09:50:00
|Round 1
|800m
|24-Jul
|19:55:00
|FINAL
|Medley relay
|26-Jul
|18:50:00
|Round 1
|Medley relay
|27-Jul
|19:35:00
|FINAL
Aoife O’Sullivan
From: Co. Cork
Event: High Jump
Club: Liscarroll AC
Coach: Martin O’Sullivan
Competing
|High Jump
|25-Jul
|09:40:00
|Qualifying AB
|High Jump
|27-Jul
|09:00:00
|FINAL
Ava O’Connor
From: Co. Laois
Event: 1500m
Club: Tullamore Harriers
Coach: Damian Lawlor
Competing
|1500m
|25-Jul
|09:40:00
|Round 1
|Medley relay
|26-Jul
|18:50:00
|Round 1
|1500m
|27-Jul
|19:00:00
|FINAL
|Medley relay
|27-Jul
|19:35:00
|FINAL
Caoimhe Cronin
From: Co. Kildare
Event: 400m, Medley Relay Panel
Club: Le Cheile AC
Coach: Lisa Dixon
Competing
|400 m
|22-Jul
|19:45:00
|Round 1
|400 m
|24-Jul
|18:50:00
|FINAL
|Medley relay
|26-Jul
|18:50:00
|Round 1
|Medley relay
|27-Jul
|19:35:00
|FINAL
Charles Okafor
From: Co. Westmeath
Event: 200m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m
Club: Mullingar
Coach: Greg Duggan
Competing
|200m
|24-Jul
|10:30:00
|Round 1
|200m
|25-Jul
|11:30:00
|Semi – Final
|200m
|25-Jul
|20:50:00
|FINAL
|Medley relay
|26-Jul
|19:15:00
|Round 1
|Medley relay
|27-Jul
|19:55:00
|FINAL
Cian Dunne
From: Co. Dublin
Event: 400m hurdles, Medley Relay
Club: DSD
Coach: Liz and Shireen McDonagh
Competing
|400m Hurdles
|24-Jul
|09:25:00
|Round 1
|400m Hurdles
|26-Jul
|18:30:00
|FINAL
|Medley relay
|26-Jul
|19:15:00
|Round 1
|Medley relay
|27-Jul
|19:55:00
|FINAL
Ciara Sheehy
From: Co. Cork
Event: Shot Put
Club: Emerald
Coach: Robert Sheehy
Competing
|Shot Put
|22-Jul
|09:20:00
|Qualifying AB
|Shot Put
|23-Jul
|18:20:00
|FINAL
Conor Cusack
From: Co. Mayo
Event: Javelin Throw
Club: Lake District
Coach: Padraic Joyce
Competing
|Javelin Throw
|22-Jul
|09:40:00
|10:50:00
|Qualifying AB
|Javelin Throw
|23-Jul
|19:30:00
Diarmuid O’Connor
From: Co. Cork
Event: Decathlon
Club: Bandon
Coach: Frank Stam
Competing
|Decathlon 100m
|22-Jul
|09:00:00
|FINAL
|Decathlon Long Jump
|22-Jul
|09:30:00
|FINAL
|Decathlon Shot Put
|22-Jul
|10:30:00
|FINAL
|Decathlon High Jump
|22-Jul
|18:00:00
|FINAL
|Decathlon 400m
|22-Jul
|19:45:00
|FINAL
|Decathlon 110 Hurdles
|23-Jul
|09:00:00
|FINAL
|Decathlon Discus
|23-Jul
|09:45:00
|FINAL
|Decathlon Pole Vault
|23-Jul
|11:25:00
|FINAL
|Decathlon Javelin
|23-Jul
|18:00:00
|FINAL
|Decathlon 1500m
|23-Jul
|19:50:00
|FINAL
Emily MacHugh
From: Co. Kildare
Event: 5000m Race Walking
Club: Naas
Coach: Sandra O’Neill & Brian Dowling
Competing
|5000m (G) Race Walking
|26-Jul
|20:15:00
|FINAL
Israel Olatunde
From: Co. Louth
Event: 100m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m
Club: Dundealgan
Coach: Gerry McArdle
Competing
|100m
|22-Jul
|10:50:00
|Round 1
|100m
|23-Jul
|18:50:00
|Semi – Final
|100m
|23-Jul
|20:50:00
|FINAL
|Medley relay
|26-Jul
|19:15:00
|Round 1
|Medley relay
|27-Jul
|19:55:00
|FINAL
John Fanning
From: Co. Dublin
Event: 2000m Steeplechase
Club: Skerries
Coach: Ronan Duggan
Competing
|2000m Steeplechase
|27-Jul
|18:40:00
|FINAL
Michael Morgan
From: Co. Sligo
Event: 3000m
Club: Sligo
Coach: Dermot McDermott
Competing
|3000m
|26-Jul
|19:45:00
|FINAL
Oisin Lane
From: Co. Westmeath
Event: 10000m Race Walking
Club: Mullingar
Coach: Michael Lane
Competing
|10,000m (B) Race Walking
|22-Jul
|20:05:00
|FINAL
Rhasidat Adeleke
From: Co. Dublin
Event: 100m, 200m
Club: Tallaght
Coach: Daniel Kilgallon
Competing
|100 m
|22-Jul
|10:20:00
|Round 1
|100 m
|23-Jul
|18:30:00
|Semi – Final
|100 m
|23-Jul
|20:35:00
|FINAL
|200 m
|24-Jul
|09:55:00
|Round 1
|200 m
|25-Jul
|11:10:00
|Semi – Final
|200 m
|25-Jul
|20:30:00
|FINAL
Robert McDonnell
From: Co. Galway
Event: 400m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m
Club: Galway
Coach: Brendan Glynn
Competing
|400m
|23-Jul
|10:00:00
|Round 1
|400m
|25-Jul
|19:45:00
|FINAL
|Medley relay
|26-Jul
|19:15:00
|Round 1
|Medley relay
|27-Jul
|19:55:00
|FINAL
Roisin O’Reilly
From: Co. Wexford
Event: 2000m Steeplechase
Club: Menapians
Coach: Mick McKeown
Competing
|2000m Steeplechase
|25-Jul
|20:05:00
|FINAL
Sean Maher
From: Co. Dublin
Event: Hammer Throw
Club: Raheny Shamrocks
Coach: George Eyres
Competing
|Hammer Throw
|24-Jul
|09:05:00
|Qualifying AB
|Hammer Throw
|25-Jul
|18:00:00
|FINAL
Sean Donoghue
From: Co. Dublin
Event: 1500m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m
Club: Celtic DCH
Coach: Mary McKenna
Competing
|1500m
|22-Jul
|09:25:00
|Round 1
|1500m
|24-Jul
|19:30:00
|FINAL
Tommy Connolly
From: Co. Cork
Event: 800m, Medley Relay Panel – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m
Club: Leevale
Coach: Ken Nason
Competing
|800m
|25-Jul
|10:05:00
|Round 1
|800m
|27-Jul
|19:15:00
|FINAL
