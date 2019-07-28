TEAM IRELAND HOMECOMING FROM EYOF IN BAKU

*Dublin Airport Terminal 1, Monday 29 July at 10am – Flight TK1975*

The homecoming for the Team Ireland athletes who competed in the EYOF takes place in Terminal 1 of Dublin Airport on Monday morning, 29 July, at 10am. The team that arrives in on flight TK1975 includes double gold medallist Rhasidat Adeleke, who dominated the sprints events on the track this week, as well as double bronze medallist Molly Mayne who stepped on the podium in the 100m and 200m Breaststroke event.

Please RSVP to heather@olympicsport.ie if you are planning on attending the event, specifically if you have an interview request.

Team Ireland were competing in the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku, a multi-sport event for athletes aged 13-18 that is run by the European Olympic Committees and takes place every two years. Thirty-two Irish athletes were competing across five sports in the event that ran from the 21 – 27 July.