Tony Kennedy called up to Irish Eventing squad for European Championships

Irish Eventing team manager Sally Corscadden has announced that Tony Kennedy and The Irish Sport Horse Westeria Lane have been added to the Irish Eventing squad for the upcoming 2019 European Eventing Championships which take place in Luhmühlen (GER) from August 29th to September 1st. The news comes after it was confirmed that Clare Abbott will miss the championships after her horse Europrince picked up an injury.

Sally Corscadden (pictured) is confident that Kennedy will take this opportunity with both hands:

“Stepping up to join the squad will be U25 rider Tony Kennedy and his experienced horse Wisteria Lane. We are very fortunate to have a combination that have already successfully completed Luhmühlen this year finishing a very credible 14th. Tony was a member of the bronze medal winning Young Rider (U21) team at the Strzegom Europeans in 2015 alongside teammate Cathal Daniels. This is a great opportunity for Tony to debut on a senior team,” she said.

The updated Irish squad for the 2019 European Eventing Championships in Luhmuhlen is:

Cathal Daniels riding Rioghan Rua (ISH) – 2007 chestnut mare by Jack Of Diamonds (SWB) out of Highland Destiny (ISH)(TIH), by Flagmount King (ID). Bred by Margaret Kinsella, Co. Galway. Owner: Frank & Margaret Kinsella

Sarah Ennis riding Woodcourt Garrison (ISH) – 2009 bay gelding by Garrison Royal (ISH) out of Davitt Star (ISH), by Furisto (HANN). Bred by Patrick J Kearns, Co. Laois. Owner: Breda Kennedy

Ciaran Glynn riding November Night (ISH)(TIH) – 2006 bay mare by Bonnie Prince (TB) out of Coolnalee Kate (ISH), by Flagmount King (ID). Bred by Pat Doherty, Co. Waterford. Owner: Susanna Francke & Peter Cole

Tony Kennedy riding Westeria Lane (ISH) – 2005 gelding by Rantis Diamond (ISH) out of Salem Spirit (ISH). Bred by Elizabeth Woolmington (Wexford). Owner: Con Kennedy

Sam Watson riding Imperial Sky (ISH)(TIH) – 2006 grey gelding by Puissance (ISH)(TIH) out of Skies Of Blue (ISH)(TIH), by Horos (TB). Bred by Carolyn Lanigan-O’Keeffe, Co. Kilkenny. Owner: Cathy Byrne & Hannah Watson OR Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) – 2009 dun gelding by Tullabeg Fusion (ISH) out of Tullabeg Heidi (UNK), by Ardenteggle Sir (IPSA). Bred by Nicholas Cousins, Co. Wexford. Owner: Vahe Bogossian.