Hockey Ireland Announce Women’s Senior International Team for upcoming Euro Hockey Championships in Antwerp

The Irish Women’s Hockey squad was unveiled early this morning for the Euro Hockey Championships which will get underway later this week in Antwerp.

After a strong training block together and several international training matches, the following squad has been selected:

Name 1 Ayeisha McFerran 2 Roisin Upton 3 Nicola Evans 4 Katie Mullan (C) 5 Shirley McCay 6 Elena Tice 7 Gillian Pinder 8 Bethany Barr 9 Chloe Watkins 10 Elizabeth Colvin 11 Nicola Daly 12 Hannah Matthews 13 Elizabeth Murphy 14 Sarah Hawkshaw 15 Anna O’Flanagan (VC) 16 Zoe Wilson 17 Deirdre Duke 18 Alison Meeke

Speaking on the squad selection Head Coach, Sean Dancer, said, “We have had a good preparation period leading into this competition, with the opportunity to push and develop our squad with a number of International games.

Our selection has plenty of experience and we will be expecting them to stand up when it counts and make the most of our opportunities.

The Euro Hockey Championship is an excellent competition with Olympic qualification for the winner, this is a great challenge that our group is looking forward to.”

Vital World Ranking points are at stake for all teams in this tournament as the Olympic Qualification process heats up. The Green Army will take on England, Germany and Belarus in Pool B of the Championship with their opening match against England taking place on Sunday 18th of August at 11:15 local time.

All Euro Hockey Championship matches will be streamed live on EuroHockeyTV at: https://www.eurohockeytv.org/en-int/schedule

_____________________________________

For more information on the Belfius Euro-Hockey Championships, see: http://www.belfiuseurohockey.com/en/

The full match schedule can be found at http://www.belfiuseurohockey.com/en/calendar/