THE ATHLETE VOICE: HAVE YOUR SAY

TEAM IRELAND ATHLETES’ COMMISSION WORKSHOP 16 SEPT, SPORT IRELAND INSTITUTE

The Athletes’ Commission is hosting a very important workshop on the 16 September, where we are looking for feedback from athletes regarding several items relating to athlete welfare. The workshop will be the basis of a piece of research conducted by Brian MacNiece and will be used as a way of allowing the athlete’s voice be heard in areas that are important to them.

Last April at an event we announced that we would be conducting this research when we co-hosted an event on Clean Sport with Sport Ireland, and invited WADA Athlete Commission Chairperson Beckie Scott to come and talk about her experience in sport, when she was awarded her Olympic Gold Medal two years later – READ HER FULL STORY HERE.

We are calling on Irish athletes to take part in a workshop where they can discuss the doping system in their sports, and we also want to take the opportunity to ask athletes to express their views on what can be done in sport to address their most pressing athlete welfare concerns.

If you are interested in attending this workshop, please email heather@olympicsport.ie by Sunday 8 September.

WHEN DOES THE WORKSHOP TAKE PLACE:

September 16 from 11:30 – 14:30

Sport HQ, Abbottstown

Lunch included

WHO:

We are looking for athletes who are competing at an international level in their sport to attend.

The athlete should have an interest in contributing to research which will examine various topics with a view to capturing the athlete voice and executing change in sport where required.

The athlete will be interested in being offering solutions to issues that impact athletes such as doping and athlete welfare.

The athlete needs to be available to attend the workshop on September 16.

WHAT SUBJECTS WILL BE EXPLORED: