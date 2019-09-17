NEVIN AND WALSH BOW OUT OF WORLDS ON 3-2 SPLITS

Michael Nevin and Aidan Walsh bowed out of the World Elites at the last 16 and last 32 stages in Exakerinburg, Russia today.

Both men lost on identical 3-2 split decisions.

One both occasions, one of the judges awarded Nevin and Walsh all three rounds.

Nevin, who boxes out of the Portlaoise BC, landed some beautifully timed combinations in all three frames against Crimea-born Gleb Bakshi, who also had his monents in an absorbing middleweight encounter.

Bother men threw caution to the wind in the final ten seconds, with Nevin once again getting the better of some sharp exchanges.

But it was Bakshi, the No. 8 seed, who got the nod to advance to meet Cuba’s No. 1 seed current Olympic champion Arlen Cardona-Lopez in the last eight.

Scores – 29-28,29-28,29-28 to Bakshi and 30-27,29-28 to Nevin.

Earlier, Aidan Walsh was on the wrong end of a 3-2 split verdict versus England’s current European champion Pat McCormack.

But the Antrim welter won plenty of plaudits for his skilful and gutsy performance against the No. 2 seed.

Scores – 29-28,29-28,29-28 for McCormack and 30-27,29-28 for Walsh.

Walsh found the target with plenty of clean shots, particularly in rounds two and three. in a repeat of the 2018 Commonwealth final which Sunderland-born McCormack, who worked hard throughout today’s bout, won in Australia.

Walsh, who won on his World debut versus Miroslav Kapuler-Cishchenko of Israel last Friday, sportingly congratulated McCormack after the decision was called.

Big performance from the Monkstown BC man who needed just one more judge to lean toward the red corner to take out one of the favourites in the 69kg class in a fight which could have gone either way.

Antrim’s Kurt Walker, the last Irish boxer remaining at the 77-nation tournament, meets Canada’s Robin Basran for a place in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

The featherweight clash is a repeat of the 2018 Commonwealth semi-final which Walker won in Australia

2019 World Elite Men’s Championships Ekaterinburg, Russia

Results

September 15

Last 32

57kg Kurt Walker beat David Avila (Columbia) 4-1

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) lost to Radoslav Panaleev (Bulgaria)1-4

September 14

Last 32

75kg Michael Nevin (Ireland) beat Vytautas Balsys (Lithuania) 5-0

September 13

Last 64

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Miroslav Kapuler-Cishchenko (Israel) 4-1

September 12

Last 64

52kg Regan Buckley (Ireland) lost to Aldoms Suquor (Indonesia) 2-3

63kg Wayne Kelly (Ireland) lost to Matthew Alexander (Trinidad & Tobago) 2-3

September 10

Last 64

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Erkin Adylbek (Kyrgyzstan) 0-5

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) beat Austin Aokuso (Australia) 5-0

September 9

Last 64

75kg Michael Nevin (Ireland) beat Andre1 Vreme (Moldova) 5-0

Irish squad

52kg: Regan Buckley (St Teresa’s)

57kg: Kurt Walker (Canal)

63kg: Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise)

69kg: Aidan Walsh (Monkstown)

75kg: Michael Nevin (Portlaoise)

81kg: Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg: Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)

High-Performance Director: Bernard Dunne

Head coach: Zaur Antia

Coaches: John Conlan and Eoin Pluck

